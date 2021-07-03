Sylvia Plaths love letters to Ted Hughes are for sale





Britain’s Frieda Hughes, daughter of British poet Ted Hughes and American poet Sylvia Plath, poses before launching a revised edition of her late mother’s famous work entitled “Ariel” in London, November 26, 2004. REUTERS / James Darling

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) – A wealth of love letters that explore American poet Sylvia Plath’s passion for her British husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes, are being auctioned off at Sotheby’s, along with their wedding rings, their recipes family and their photo albums. Plath, whose haunting poems turned the demons of her trauma into some of the most disturbing verses in modern English, committed suicide in 1963 at the age of 30 by putting her head in a gas oven. Her young children slept in the apartment but she had sealed their room against the gas. They were unharmed. Plath and Hughes married in 1956 and their relationship was as tumultuous as it was passionate. Her letters to Hughes explore her agony of separation from him while studying at Cambridge. “My flesh is cooler than damp turf,” Plath wrote. “Do you know you have the most delicious charming and eccentric mouth and your eyes narrowing and you are all warm and smooth and elegantly muscular and with long strides and my god I go crazy when I let myself think of you. “ “Honey, you are the most beautiful piece of flesh that walks. If little girls cry, it is only in a king of Bacchic ecstasy; the police are just jealous and want to condemn such outstanding Samsonian excellence. love it so much. “ The letters will be sold at Sotheby’s from July 9 to 21. The sale includes 55 lots and comes directly from the collection of Sylvia’s daughter, Frieda Hughes. The sale also includes a deck of tarot cards given to Plath by Hughes for his birthday and a striking ink portrait drawn by Plath on the couple’s honeymoon in Benidorm. Hughes died in 1998. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

