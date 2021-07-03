Bollywood film about Chettur Sankaran Nair to be released soon





(The Magazine Plus Editorial): – Mumbai, Maharashtra, July 3, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The untold story of legendary lawyer from Mankara Palakkad (Kerala) Chettur Sankaran Nair whose magnanimous efforts and revolutionary legal battle against Britons the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre will soon be seen in Bollywood. Entitled “The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair”, the film is set for release on the big screen, inspired by real events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook the Empire”, written by Raghu Palat, (grand-grandson by C. Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat. Recently, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced this film about the life of C. Sankaran Nair focusing on the legal fight to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This is the first time that a Hindi film about the unsung hero of Kerala’s freedom struggle, Chettur Sankaran Nair, has been shot. The film, which will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The directors have yet to announce the film’s cast, although fans vouch for actor Manoj Bajpayee for the lead role. Speaking of the authors of the book Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, they say they were walking around the Jallianwala Bagh museum in Amritsar in March 2017, when they accidentally stumbled upon the plaque mentioning the name “Chettur Sankaran Nair”. It was then that the couple decided to tell the world the story of the Kerala man whose revolutionary struggle changed the course of Indian history. Sankaran Nair had fought a legal battle against the British Raj to discover the role of Punjab governor Michael O’Dwyer in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. It took about eight months to complete this book. Additionally, Raghu Palat adds that credit for the film goes to his son-in-law Aditya Hitkari and daughter Divya Palat (both are known for the cinematic / theater fraternity). After reading the book they thought it should be a movie and it was through their efforts that it happened. It should be mentioned that Raghu Palat himself is a renowned author. He is one of the pioneers of business writing in India. When asked why in the big screen Bollywood film about a prominent (influential) political figure of Keralite is not very visible, Raghu and Pushpa Palat state that they believe the history books have completely omitted any contribution of people from Kerala. So much so that even the Malayalés largely ignore these people and the contributions they have made. They believe that it is high time that the leaders of this era were recognized not only in museums, but in the minds and hearts of all Indians. Once there are more stories, there will be more movies about these people. Everyone loves a good story and when it’s a real story it gets even more interesting. Safer Plus magazine:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themagazineplus.com/2021/07/03/bollywood-film-on-chettur-sankaran-nair-to-hit-floors-soon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos