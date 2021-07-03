Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to make his TV debut



Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will finally make his TV debut in The big picture, a visual quiz on Colors TV, which will also be broadcast on Voot and Jio. In my career as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant, said Ranveer. Indian cinema has undeniably given me all that it has been a platform to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to receive immense love from the Indian people. Now I’m looking to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my TV debut with Colors. The big picture. The offer to present India to a current generation quiz sealed the deal for me. The trivia game will test the knowledge and visual memory of participants, who will have to answer 12 visual questions, using three lifelines to win the prize. Transcending the new frontiers of entertainment, we are extremely happy to announce one of the most important and differentiated quizzes The big picture, said Nina Elavia Jaipuria of Viacom 18. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers, which will be directed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is an icon of non-conformist youth, who has carved out a niche for himself through hard work and the excellence of his craft. Its youthful appeal makes it an instant fit for spectacle, and we are sure its exuberance and charm will captivate the Indian people. The big picture should launch on Colors next month.

