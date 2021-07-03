Story County Conservation Events Bring Fun For Everyone | Souls life





Story County Conservation is hosting two events for the Ames community: the “Paint a Birdhouse Gourd” event and the grand reopening of Colo Crossroads and Hickory Grove Park. According to a press release from Story County Conservation, two separate programs for decorating your own birdhouse gourd will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 15 and 21.at McFarland Park. The squash will be cut and ready for picking when guests arrive. Everyone can sand, empty and decorate their water bottle as they see fit. After preparation, the gourds should be left to dry and lacquer and can be collected the following week. According to the press release, this program will be best suited for children ages 3 and up, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The statement wanted to remind everyone to wear their paint clothes, as guests can get dirty! A fee of $ 7 per gourde is required with registration the day before each program. Registration information and more can be found on the events calendarhere. The grand reopening of Colo Crossroads and Hickory Park will take place July 10 at Hickory Grove Park, with Story County Conservation hosting the annual Colo Crossroads Festival in the town of Colo and a celebration of the completion of the lake restoration, according to the release. Press. “Participants can look forward to the traditional Colo Crossroadsitems like a parade, a fun run, inflatables, a dunk tank, a volleyball tournament and much more combined with a park experience, “the release said.”Explore a new trail, learn about lake restoration and fish restocking plans, try archery with the help of an instructor, or just enjoy the natural surroundings. “ The full range of activitiescan be found on the Story County Conservations website, or check out the Facebook event (shared by Story County Conservation and Colo Crossroads Festival).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iowastatedaily.com/ames_life/httpswwwiowastatedailycomameslifestory-county-conservation-events-coming-uparticle8a06d876-dbac-11eb-a625-aff7634c07a6html/article_8a06d876-dbac-11eb-a625-aff7634c07a6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

