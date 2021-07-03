Entertainment
20 Bollywood celebrities who decided to go their separate ways after their wedding
In real life, the world of Bollywood celebrities is no different. Like everyone else, they have their own personal lives and their own issues. So when these celebrities decide to go their separate ways, so do they. We all know that separations are emotionally draining and that it takes a lot of strength to make that decision.
But marriages do end, no matter how society views them or judges them, we shouldn’t care. It’s a wise decision to go our separate ways when two people can’t make it work. Although some say that weddings are made in Heaven, it is still okay to move when it becomes hell for you.
So it is Bollywood celebrities who have decided to separate and move on in life.
1. Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan
Hrithik and Sussane were married on December 20, 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate on November 1, 2014.
2. Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan
Malaika and Arbaaz shared 18 years of life together and got married on December 12, 1998. However, they decided to separate in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017.
3.Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh
The most talked about couple of the 90s got married in 1991. But, they decided to separate in 2004 because of family conflicts. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor.
4. Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani
The couple married in 2000 and, after 16 years of marriage, they mutually agreed to separate on April 24, 2017.
5. Pooja Bhatt-Manish Makhija
Pooja and Manish got married on August 24, 2003. After 11 years of marriage, they fell in love with each other and decided to go their separate ways in 2014.
6. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir and Kiran announced their separation on July 3, 2021 after fifteen years of marriage. They also announced shared custody of their son.
7.Kirti Kulhari & Saahil Sehgal
Recently, Kirti shared the news on Instagram saying “I tried but it all failed”. They got married on June 24, 2016.
8.Kamal Haasan-Vani Ganpathy
Kamal and Vani got married in 1978. The marriage lasted 10 years and they decided to separate in 1988.
9. Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena
The couple got married on June 2, 2015, in a court wedding. However, in 2018 the couple were in the process of separation and officially divorced in 2019.
10.Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia
Arjun and Mehr shocked everyone by announcing their separation after 21 years of marriage in November 2019.
11.Himesh Reshammiya and Komal
Himesh Reshammiya and Komal had been married the longest in 22 years and decided to go their separate ways over compatibility issues in June 2017.
12. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg
The couple are best known for sharing their divorce selfies. Sugandha and Rahgu were married for 10 years and decided to go their separate ways in 2016.
13.Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma
Ranvir and Konakana, after dating for a year, tied the knot in 2010. However, due to lack of compatibility, the marriage officially ended in 2015.
14.Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin had been dating for several years and got married in 2011. But it didn’t work out for them and the marriage ended in 2013.
15.Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa
Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa got married in 2001. They decided to go their separate ways in 2014 after working on their marriage for a while. Chitranganda and Jyoti stayed together for 13 years until they separated legally in 2014.
16.Rhéa Pillai and Sanjay Dutt
Rhea and Sanjay married in 1998, but later, due to the growing distance in their relationship, they decided to officially separate in 2005.
17. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Karisma and Sanjay got married in 2003. This marriage ended because of many differences and accusations. The couple officiallyseparatein 2014.
18.Manisha Koirala and Samrat Dahal
Manisha and Samrat got married on June 19, 2010 and chose to separate in 2012.
19.Rahul Roy and Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar
Rahul and Rajlakshmi got married in 2000. But, due to personal conflicts, they decided to go their separate ways after 14 years of marriage in 2014.
20.Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari
Shweta and Raja got married on December 23, 1998, but as their marriage became toxic, they decided to go their separate ways on July 13, 2013.
