Bollywood Celebrities – ED | Yami Gautam, SRK, Salman Khan: whenever Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by the Directorate of Execution (ED)





Whenever Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by the ED On July 2, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam was summoned by the Directorate of Execution (ED). The actress was questioned by the ED for an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The case is being investigated by Zone 2 of ED and this is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the agency. Yami, who recently bonded with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony, was invited to appear for questioning on July 7. According to reports, the alleged violation includes an alleged foreign financial transaction in her private account that she did not notify authorities. about. However, Yami isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity to have been summoned by ED. In the past too, several Bollywood biggies have been called by them. Rhea Chakraborty The Bollywood actress and her brother Showik were summoned by the Execution Directorate for questioning following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The brother-sister duo were toasted for several hours by the ED. Their father Indrajit Chakraborty was also summoned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Badshah Shah Rukh Khan of Bollywood and his Kolkata Knight Riders co-owners, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly violating the standards of the Foreign Exchange Management Act ( FEMA) in 2015. The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd was suspected of violating FEMA standards by dumping its shares in a transfer deal with Jay Mehta’s foreign company, Sea Island Investments Ltd. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai In 2017, the Law Enforcement Branch sent a notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their investigation into the Panama Papers case. Officials said at the time that they sent notices to the Bachchan family some time ago asking them to explain their overseas remittances since 2004 under the Liberalized Transfer System (LRS). of the RBI. Armaan Jain In 2019, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain was summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The agency was investigating a case of alleged embezzlement under a contract concluded by Tops Group with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Salman khan In 2006, Bollywood star Salman Khan was questioned by Enforcement about his Toyota Landcruiser, which allegedly crashed into a store in suburban Bandra in September 2002, killing one and injuring four. Salman has been called by the DE to answer questions regarding the purchase of an imported car, sources said. Sanjay Dutt In 2001, the Law Enforcement Department questioned movie star Sanjay Dutt about his alleged hawala deals as part of the investigation into Bollywood’s Underworld Connection. According to PTI reports at the time, ED summoned Dutt to prove money transactions in the cast linked to film financier Bharat Shah, who was facing charges of alleged links to Karachi-based gangster Chhota Shakeel for criminal charges. personal gains. Prosenjit Chatterjee The nationally-awarded actor has been summoned by the Enforcement Branch for questioning as part of his money laundering investigation into the Rose Valley Ponzi scam case. According to reports, the actor was asked to give evidence to the investigator in charge of the case at his zone office for questioning, after which his statement was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ( PMLA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/yami-gautam-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan-every-time-bollywood-celebs-were-summoned-by-the-enforcement-directorate-ed/779804 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos