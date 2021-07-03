Veteran actor is ‘absolutely fine’, hospital says

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a Mumbai hospital, is stable and under observation, according to a PTI report.

The 70-year-old was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Center in Khar, a non-Covid-19 facility on Tuesday.

Shah has no problems at the moment and is doing well. “He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and is doing very well,” the source said. PTI.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished Naseeruddin Shah a speedy recovery. Speaking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib !! Pneumonia is looking for importance so she decided to stay with you for a few days. Shake it up quickly and get well !! Looking forward to working with it you for a long time. Take care of yourself! Prayers for your good health. “

Earlier Wednesday, Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah said the veteran actor had a “small patch” of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution to arthouse cinema with films such as Nishant “, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, Ijaazat “, Bazaar”, Masoom “, Mirch Masala”, A Wednesday “, Waiting”.

The former student of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has also created a space in commercial cinema with films such as “Karma”, “Tridev”, Vishwatma ” , “Chamatkar”, Mohra “, Sarfarosh”, The Dirty Picture “,” Krish “, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, among others.

The multi-national award winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama “Mee Raqsam” and the popular Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits “.

