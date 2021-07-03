Hollywood actress Marion Ross reflects on her statue unveiling to Albert Lea





And the community has come together to honor Marion Ross with this statue which will be enthroned at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center on Marion Ross Street. And Marion finds that great! “She’s a very serious girl. I hope it will be a hundred years from now, right? With birds singing on my shoulder,” Ross said. The Marion Ross committee raised $ 100,000 to bring this statue to town. One fundraising idea they had was for people to buy a brick that would be right in front of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. “We just feel good for Albert Lea. We feel good for Marion and for the people who can benefit from it,” said Joyce Nixon, Marion Ross committee member. And people are! A man I spoke to traveled with his family from Oxford, Mississippi for the chance to see Marion Ross. “To see an American icon is an honor. His message has always been that you can do whatever you want, just set your goal,” said David Holben. And for the sculptor of this statue, he put so much work into honoring Marion and what she has done in her life. “She’s beautiful inside and out. She’s incredibly charming. The idea was to make her smile with a slight wink. It was important to capture,” said Chad Fisher. And after the event, Marion spent time talking to fans about Three Oak Wines. And for the Reunion Queen, she says it feels good to be back home, surrounded by people who love and care for her. His best memory in town is that of the lake! “I love Albert Lea, it’s just a beautiful place to live. The lake meant everything. We were junior lifeguards, we worked at the bathhouse, sold frozen treats,” said Ross. As the sun sets over Albert Lea, the Marion Ross statue will still be there. Looking out over the lake and the memories she will cherish forever. Marion Ross will also be the Grand Marshal of the July 3 parade Saturday at 6 p.m. in Albert Lea. And the mayor of Albert Lea has declared July 2 to be Marion Ross Day.

