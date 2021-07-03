REEL TALK: ‘Long Story Short’ shows that time is precious | Culture & Leisure





Time. It is truly the most precious commodity. No amount of money can buy it, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. The new romantic comedy, Long Story Short, starring Rafe Spall, screams that message from the peaks of the mountains in one of the most familiar and innovative ways possible. Think of this story like It’s a Wonderful Life meets Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol with plenty of room for its own unique flair to turn into a romantic comedy. The movie begins as Teddy (Spall) inadvertently kisses the wrong woman on New Years Eve when Harry meets Sally and coincidentally, he and this woman, Leanne (Zahra Newman), finally begin their journey together. It seems like Teddy the procrastinator lives by later motto. Never embrace the moment or even take risks in life, an unexpected encounter with a stranger (Noni Hazlehurst) at her father’s grave pushes Teddy into the future as she presents him with a gift or perhaps a curse that will begin on her wedding day each anniversary thereafter. Strange events begin to unfold on the night of Teddys and Leannes’ wedding, and he notices a strange gift from a tin can that reads on the label, Open on your 10th birthday. Throwing it aside, he jumps into bed with his new wife only to wake up a year later. However, he doesn’t realize that a year has passed as he openly demonstrates through his odd response to his suddenly pregnant wife. Trying to piece together the puzzle of his life certainly makes us laugh in compassion. As fast as a year has passed, Teddy then finds himself on his second, third and fourth birthday, desperately trying to stabilize the rapidly passing time under his feet. Finally realizing what happened and watching his wife push him away regularly over the years, he considers himself and the path he has blazed to be very unpleasant. His question quickly becomes how to get out of this time-warped merry-go-round. Writer and director Josh Lawson skillfully tells this story of regret and learning to cherish every precious moment we have on this planet with sincerity and humor. Spalls’ low-key, serious style creates a lovable and believable character as Teddy’s life spirals out of control. His characteristic, improvised, almost bracketed style of speech draws you in as you cling to every word of his, not wanting to miss a chance to laugh or laugh out loud. Lawson also finds the right dialogue to propel what might be defined as a typical marital trajectory; it highlights the ups, downs and complexities of love, marriage and parenthood. Newman is pure on-screen grace as Teddy’s wife. She portrays Leanne as a woman completely in love with her husband but realizes that life is a roller coaster ride. She’s down to earth in the relationship, and Newman’s authenticity connects us to the trials and tribulations of her characters and her responses to Teddy’s bizarre behavior. Long Story Short can borrow a lot of concepts from other movies, but the long and short of this one is just plain fun with a punch of a lesson a lesson we all need to remember (if you will. please forgive the pun) every now and then. Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

Pamela Powell is a film critic based in Bourbonnais and member of the CFCA, CCA, and certified Rotten Tomatoes critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela can also be found on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at [email protected]

