In photos: rainy day at Riverfront Park, downtown green space and amphitheater open to the public

Riverfront Park will transform into a Live Nation amphitheater on concert nights. When the space is in “park mode” people can hang out on the lawn and on stage. (Photo by Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands)

WILMINGTON Plan accordingly: If it’s a rainy day at Riverfront Park, there aren’t many places to hide from the torrential downpours, as a photographer from Port City Daily recently discovered. However, on a sunny day, the urban green space will be perfect for picnics and walks. Enjoy lunch on stage if you wish, sunbathe on the lawn, let a child climb the jungle gyms or (namaste) do yoga in the open-air “classrooms”.

Reporters got their first glimpse of Riverfront Park on Friday from the city’s park manager Dave Pugh, who shared his excitement at enjoying the benefit of having a desk in a concert hall when Widespread Panic will be performing later this month. During his tour, Pugh highlighted some of the nooks and crannies in the park that were previously hidden from outside the building’s gates. While most of the hype has surrounded the large stage overlooking the Cape Fear River, there are also outdoor “classrooms” and a play area for the family to explore.

“It really is the key park in the city of Wilmington,” Pugh said. “In the past, Greenfield Lake was our largest and most visited park, and now we have this beautiful 6.5 acre park right here on the river, downtown, and it’s just something little. numerous. cities can boast.

City leaders cut the ribbon at Riverfront Park later that afternoon.

“I get goosebumps when I watch it from the stage or from the back,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “The other night I just went downstairs to show my parents, and there were people who had already jumped over the fence and walked in and loved it. It was just great to see the kids there and the dogs, it was just amazing.

The $ 38 million, 6.6-acre park is officially open to the public except for one portion. The West Gardens are still under construction due to weather delays. The park includes 24,000 square feet of gardens, 1.8 acres of lawns and 4,900 linear feet of trails.

On Saturdays, the park may or may not be accessible as the city gears up for the 4th of July festivities and adds the finishing touches in the morning. Rendezvous on Sunday at 1 p.m., it is the guarantee of welcoming everyone for the great family opening of the city. People can reach the park via the two Riverwalk connections or the entrances on Nutt Street and Cowan Street. There will be free entertainment throughout the afternoon as well as a beer garden, hosted by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance, and activities for the kids.

Pugh said the event is a way to test the venue before the first gig.

Discover some of the highlights of the park. Click to enlarge and scroll:

Visitors to the park are welcome to sit on the stage when there are no shows. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

Live Nation brings 2,400 tickets on concert nights. It has on-site and off-site storage. The lawn can accommodate up to 4,800 people in general admission. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The stage is equipped with lights. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

A two-story building next to the stage includes storage, dressing rooms and offices. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

Live Nation manages the venue for the city. He can schedule up to 20 shows per year and has the option of requesting permission from the General Manager for additional concerts. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

There are several green rooms for artists to bask in during their visits to the amphitheater. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The changing rooms are located on the second floor. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

Musicians can hang out in this room, the closest to the stage, before going out to perform. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

One of the VIP areas is located on the second floor of the building. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The interactive water feature has LED lights. Red, white and blue will light up the water this Sunday, July 4th. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

“Outdoor classrooms” provide spaces to host yoga or other events. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The playground is open during the day. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The park includes a play area for children. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The city’s parks and recreation department has offices on the site. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The West Gardens are scheduled to open by mid-July. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

The park has an entrance to a residential area on Nutt Street. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

