Bollywood Boyz Reveal What They Really Think About Jinder Mahal’s New Team After WWE Exit (Exclusive)

Former Jinder Mahal managers Gurv and Harv Sihra (The Bollywood Boyz) were among the latest budget cuts that have focused on WWE’s 205 Live and NXT brands.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta spoke to Indo-Canadian stars after their outing, and the duo spoke about Jinder Mahal’s new partners, Veer and Shanky.

The Bollywood Boyz enjoyed a successful career as Mahal’s lackey when WWE pushed the modern-day Maharaja into the world title photo in 2017. Sikh wrestlers were known as the Singh Brothers during their tenure of management for almost two years.

The alliance came to an end after WWE sent the brothers to 205 Live in 2019, and Jinder Mahal continued on until he was injured last year. The former WWE Champion was recently brought back to RAW in May, and he hasn’t returned alone as Veer and Shanky have been introduced as his new muscle men.

They were a surprising couple as Mahal had just reunited with the Singh brothers at the Superstar Show in January 2021. During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Bollywood Boyz said they had no problem seeing Jinder Mahal with new faces on TV.

Harv Sihra noted that they had a pleasant run with the Modern Day Maharaja a few years ago, and now is the time for Veer and Shanky to shine.

“You know, I think, yeah, this is their shining moment, and we got that, and it was two fun years when we did it with Jinder. We learned a lot, and we worked with Randy. , we worked with AJ and Shinsuke, and even Hunter. For us it was time to move on to the next chapter of our career. So all the power to them and good luck to them, but for us it was like, ‘Okay, what’s that next phase?’ You know, instead of redoing something we’ve already done, ”Harv said.

“We did it on a large scale” – Gurv Sihra on the screenplay by Jinder Mahal

Gurv Sihra shared his thoughts and recalled how their angle with Jinder Mahal was a bigger schedule due to the WWE Championship involvement.

Gurv was happy to see the rise of new Indian wrestlers at the Performance Center, admitting that wrestlers like Shanky and Veer deserve to be in the spotlight.

“We did it on a large scale too, I mean, Jinder was the world champion, and we had this race. From my brother’s point of view, you know, for these new kids from India that are in Performance. Center is their time to shine like my brother says and for us this business is about evolution and longevity, and you know we had a lot of fun working on 205 Live and evolving our characters. . We have done everything we can with this brand It is always, for us right now, as we speak to you, to build our own brand and our own heritage, ”said Gurv Sihra.

As previously reported, the Bollywood Boyz have already made their intentions known after leaving WWE. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal and his new bodyguards haven’t featured much on WWE TV since their threesome debut in May.

