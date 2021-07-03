Kate Winslet: I’d be a bad cop | Entertainment





Kate Winslet thinks she would be a “lousy” detective. The 45-year-old actress won rave reviews for her performance as cop Mare Sheehan in “Mare of Easttown,” but other than the socializing elements of work, she doesn’t think she has the right “stamina.” for pursuing a real police career. She told the new issue of My Weekly magazine, “I’d be a lousy sleuth. I’d be really good at coffee and after-beers, sure. “I could never do Mare’s job. I could never be a detective. “I don’t think I have the mental stamina. I have the stamina – but in a different way.” Kate admitted taking on the role was a “scary” prospect because she and the character are so different. She exclaimed: “She is nothing like me!” “It’s pretty scary if you’re an actor like me who likes to feel terrified and exposed. “I had never done anything like this and was delighted to read something that grabbed me right away. I really felt not only who she was, but the world she lives in and where she is from. she comes.” However, the Oscar-winning star – who has Mia, 20, and Joe, 17, from previous relationships and Bear, seven, with husband Edward Abel Smith – could relate to Mare’s sense of family. She said: “I think the only thing I had in common with Mare is this sense of family and how much it means to her to keep that together at all costs. “And also being able to admit to herself from time to time that she has failed in a lot of areas and is desperately trying to correct those mistakes and to keep everyone as close to her as possible, even though she is a difficult person to handle. live with from time to time. “It doesn’t change the fact that her love for her family is the thing that blocks and leads her in life, and is her number one priority. “And that’s something that I was able to connect with in the midst of all of these things that were so far removed from myself.”

