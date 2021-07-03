Local Food Options | News, Sports, Jobs

Farmers’ market season is fast approaching and market officials say a growing number of vendors hope to meet local demand despite the impact of drought in the region.

Minot Farmers Market, which is moving to Oak Park, has delayed its opening slightly until July 13 to accommodate vendors who want to give their plants a little extra time due to the drought, said Ann Olson, marketing coordinator and vendor. . She said growers are spending more time watering or changing their watering systems to become more efficient. A few crops had to be replanted because conditions were too dry to germinate.

“Most of us have now reported that things are going well. Our plants are doing really well despite the drought ”, Olson said. “The recent rains have helped a lot.

The North Prairie Farmers’ Market, which takes place in downtown Minot, opens at its usual time, with its first market on July 10. Market manager Wendi Hoffer said the first market will include artisans, canned and baked goods, and all early produce.

The opening day of the Minot Farmers’ Market is expected to feature mushrooms, radishes, lettuce, early onions, rhubarb and possibly green beans and peas, along with other offerings, Olson said. .

“Our suppliers are really delighted to come back to the market”, Olson said. “I have never seen this level of interest in being a salesperson.”

The 38 vendors at the Minot Farmers’ Market this year are considered a record.

“They won’t all be there every market day, but it will allow us to have a very wide variety of producers and sellers. We have local honey coming. We have baked goods vendors. We have a few craftsmen ”, Olson said. “People will have a great option to buy locally raised meats at the market this year. “

The movement of local foods seen during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of meat producers. The six meat vendors associated with the Minot Farmers Market include a new bison vendor from Rugby, a beef producer from Sherwood coming in for the second year, and a producer from Granville bringing in chicken, pork, lamb and beef.

Hoffer said a few beef producers and egg sellers are included among the 25 to 30 sellers who sell through North Prairie. She said the market is expected to have a few more suppliers this season. Also new this year is the ability of the market to accept EBT cards for food products.

All restrictions persisting from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic are left to individual sellers in the markets. Olson said sellers will keep health measures in place ahead of the pandemic, and some may continue to take extra precautions.

Hoffer said North Prairie was looking to maintain additional stand spacing, adopted as a COVID-19 precaution last year, as people appreciated the improved flow of customers.

The Minot Farmer’s Market has changed its Tuesday evening market hours this year to accommodate customers who work during the day.

“We’re also going to have food trucks coming on Tuesday evenings throughout the season. We will have a coffee bus coming Thursday morning. We will try to make it more of an event for people ”, Olson said.

Plans are still underway for musical entertainment and activities for children, such as the treasure hunt held in the past. Minot Farmers Market is also planning to hold a children’s market for young vendors.

Minot Farmers Market again has an intern who works with events, social media, and vendors. This is the third year of a three-year internship program funded by FARRMS (Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability) grants.

People can follow Minot Farmers Market and North Prairie Farmers Market on their Facebook pages for details on market days and to find out when different types of produce become available.

Northern Prairies Farmers Market

Opening: Saturday July 10, 11 a.m.

Where: Second Avenue and First Street Southwest, downtown Minot

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., until October

Minot farmer’s market

Opening: Tuesday July 13, 4 p.m.

Where: Oak Park parking lot

When: Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., until October