Loudoun’s new Silver Diner opens at Commonwealth Center | Entertainment

Loudoun County’s first Silver Diner restaurant opened at the Commonwealth Center on Wednesday at the corner of Russell Branch Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn.
This is Silver Diner’s 19th restaurant, and the new 6,000 square foot space features an outdoor patio, full indoor bar, and Silver Diner’s signature dining counter and accents.
Ype Von Hengst, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Silver Diner, offers a menu with local produce in addition to traditional dinner classics and a full bar.
Also on the menu, vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and low-calorie dishes. Silver Diner has also been recognized for having one of the healthiest children’s menus in the country, according to company officials.
Von Hengst is known for his victory in Chopped and other competitions and has won national awards for his menu at the Silver Diner.
Robert Giaimo, co-founder and CEO of Silver Dinner, said the restaurant has continued to grow and has adapted and pivoted during the pandemic to meet customer needs and demands.
The key to our success has been adaptability and evolution. Not only have we adapted our architecture and evolved our menu, but we have also created several dining options inside, outside, curbside, take-out and delivery, ”Giaimo said in a statement. prepare.
“We want our customers to be able to enjoy our food in the environment that works best for them,” he said.
The restaurant has installed a hospital-grade HVAC / UV lighting system in all of its locations, including Ashburn, according to company officials.
Silver Diner gives back to the community through its Eat Well Do Well program, which has provided more than $ 1 million to area schools for nutrition and fitness programs.
Another nonprofit partner is Real Food for Kids, an organization dedicated to ensuring children have healthy nutrition options in and out of school. During the pandemic, Real Food for Kids partnered with Silver Diner and other restaurants called Chefs Feeding Families which provided more than 150,000 free meals to families in the Washington, DC area.
To celebrate the opening of Ashburn, for every online donation to Real Food for Kids, guests will receive a certificate of up to $ 10 on their next visit to Silver Diner.
The Silver Diner is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
