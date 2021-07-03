Actor Giles Terera: Lin-Manuel read my manuscript, Hamilton and Me, and was very moved | Theater

TBritish actor Giles Terera has appeared in many critically acclaimed stage productions, including Storm, The Book of Mormon and Black Stockings My Raineys, but is best known for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the London production of the musical Lin-Manuel Mirandas Hamilton, which earned Terera an Olivier Award. Last year he was appointed MBE for Theater Services; his book, Hamilton and me: a diary of actors, has just been published.

You found out on your 40th birthday that you got the part of Aaron Burr in Hamilton. How did you feel

I felt a strong connection with him, like I knew the character. Like when you meet someone and click, it’s like that.

Your book, Hamilton and me, is essentially a journal that documents the process of hearing, rehearsing and performing. What was your aim while writing it?

I read some very influential books when I started Peter Brooks Empty space and Antoine Shers Year of the King. I found these two really liberating in terms of following your gut and connecting with your imagination. My journal looks at the process, not the pop cultural phenomenon, but the day-to-day work; nuts and bolts. I hope other young actors can watch it and apply it. Whether they’re in their sophomore year in drama school or about to make their stage debut.

How is Lin-Manuel Miranda to react to he?

I sent him the manuscript, and about two hours later he emailed me saying he had read everything and was very moved while writing. He was very grateful that I took notes and documented the experience. So it was a good day.

You say that not only was I playing this character, but that he was teaching me. What did you mean by that?

Burr is someone who is quite fragile, emotionally and spiritually. It’s all or nothing. In many ways I’m quite similar to Burr, and in many ways I’m not. I never shot anyone. But something I learned is that you can’t be brittle or else you have to be prepared for the consequences. The character has such an intense journey, and as an actor you have to find a way not to be completely overwhelmed by him. Otherwise you go crazy.

Terera as Aaron Burr with the West End Cast of Hamilton. Photograph: Richard Young / Rex / Shutterstock

What do you think of the historical inaccuracy of Hamilton, and the fact that the Founding Fathers were slave owners wasn’t mentioned much throughout the play?

It didn’t take me very long in my research to uncover the history of Thomas Jefferson’s slave owners, which is very well documented. At the same time, I discovered that Burr was on very good terms with African Americans. He received them in his house for dinner. They are all very contradictory characters. My hope is that people are at least brought up to the topic. They can then find out more.

In your word at Olivier prices, you praised being part of such a diverse cast and said that Hamilton was not a checkbox exercise. What prompted you to make this statement?

Because it was true. I didn’t really think about what I was going to say, but once there I just said how I had always felt. In Hamilton, it wasn’t just black actors and white actors, we had people from all walks of life. I was really grateful to be in this environment.

Your first piece, The meaning of Zong, is premiere at Bristol Old Vic in September. What is it about?

It’s based on a historical event, a massacre [of 130 enslaved Africans] aboard a ship owned by Liverpool and the resulting lawsuit. He takes a look at two characters at the time, Granville Sharp and Olaudah Equiano, who used this story to raise awareness. It was one of the events that succeeded in bringing together like-minded people to oppose the slave trade.

Why is now a good time to tell this story?

The legacy of this event is still being played out today. There was a huge bailout [after the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, the British government paid 20m in compensation to registered owners of freed slaves for the loss of business assets], who contributed [to] bring up some of the greatest British families. Many businesses that are part of our lives have their origins in this period. What the slave trade meant for the British economy is vast. The statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the water in Bristol because it passed by this heritage every day. We have to be responsible if we are to move forward in any meaningful way, so I really wanted to explore this particular story as a way to contribute to this conversation.

Your inspired by jazz, blues and funk recent song cycle, Black matter, explore life in Soho. How did this job come about?

Soho was completely empty during lockdown. I had never seen that before. When things started to calm down, people were on the streets protesting. I just found myself looking out the window and writing. After about two weeks I had a collection [of songs]. A friend of mine is running [music and cabaret venue] the Crazy Roosters and he called me. We were going to do it with a live audience. When that was no longer an option, we filmed it instead.

How do you see the recovery of the arts sector in the aftermath of the pandemic and Brexit?

We are very durable and adaptable, and in two years we will know what happened because of the people who will be creating art and composing about it. But it is an industry and it needs forward planning. When the mat is drawn or there are no provisions, it is very difficult to maintain.

What message do you have for our policies?

We need to recognize what the creative arts bring to our society and our economy. The industry is in dire need of help, so I would like us to take action. What would last year have been if you hadn’t been able to listen to music?

You have a twin sister whom you thanked in speeches. As your career has skyrocketed, what has this relationship meant to you?

Her name is Nicola, Shell wants that! Were really different. She always says: I can’t think of anything worse than going on stage! This month I have to go to the nomination for my MBE. I take her with me because she is the most encouraging. She comes to all of my shows. Although with Hamilton she said: I liked Obioma [Ugoala] like Washington. He was awesome. Shell talks about everyone except me! She wants to keep my feet on the ground. I have to give him props. In London, everything is very insular. It’s good to have someone who has nothing to do with the industry and who doesn’t really care what I do.