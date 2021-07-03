CT actor to film Netflix holiday movie is spotted having dinner in Greenwich





Scene… Actor Justin hartley, an NBC “This Is Us” star who has been in the area for weeks to film Netflix family drama “The Noel Diary,” was seen last weekend having dinner at Hinoki, a Japanese restaurant on Greenwich Avenue, and later at the bar at Le Delamar. The personality of WOR radio was also seen in the two restaurants. Marc Simone. “The Noel Diary” was filmed in Madison, Essex, New Canaan and Manchester, and Hartley has been spotted dining in Greenwich on several occasions.

Music… The Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens in Stamford will feature country band Gunsmoke as part of their summer concert series from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The concert will take place on the Great Lawn, and guests can bring chairs or a blanket with a picnic to savor. In case of rain, the concert will take place at the Silver Educational Center. Tickets (which can be purchased in advance) cost $ 5 for members, $ 10 for non-members, and free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.bartletarboretum.org.



Scene… Greenwich resident and network host Yes Michael kay was spotted at the Cos Cob post office last Friday. Unfortunately the post office was closed for lunch and he was unable to purchase any Yogi berra stamps. According to my source, he then verbalized his frustrations on his talk show. Over there… The City of Greenwich Parks and Recreation Foundation is hosting its first ever Fireworks Box Picnic Fundraiser in conjunction with the fireworks scheduled for Monday July 5th at Greenwich Point. Picnic boxes can be pre-ordered for curbside pickup from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center on July 5. Catering meals will be available for pickup even if the show is canceled due to inclement weather. A total of $ 20 from each order will be donated to the Town of Greenwich Parks and Recreation Foundation. Picnics will be prepared by Marcia Selden Catering, and orders can be placed at www.towngreenwichprfoundation.org. For more information, contact the member of the foundation board Sue Bodson to [email protected] Over there… Stamford town center and the town of Stamford host the annual 4 July fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Monday 5 July from the roof of the Landmark Building. Residents can tune into Star 99.9 FM for simultaneous music streaming during the show. There will be no public viewing areas and gatherings will be prohibited. The spectacle will be visible for miles, allowing residents to watch safely from rooftops, windows, balconies and patios. For more information, visit www.stamford--ville.com. It’s time to shop … The annual sidewalk sales day, sponsored by the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, takes place from Thursday July 8 through Sunday July 11. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first three days and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The annual outdoor shopping event will feature great deals, sales and specials from nearly 100 retail stores, restaurants and businesses along Greenwich Avenue and its neighboring streets. For more information, visit www.greenwichchamber.com. More music … The Greenwich Historical Society presents music on the Great Lawn with Justine and Jenny Goggin Thursday, July 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sisters, who hail from Greenwich, will release songs from Justine’s new acoustic pop album “Wisteria Vine”, due out later this summer, along with some favorite classics. Pre-order picnics are available from Marcia Selden Catering. For tickets ($ 10 to $ 20) go to www.greenwichhistory.org.

And… Congratulations to the former mayor of Bridgeport Jean Fabrice and his wife, Married, who celebrated her 35th wedding anniversary at JHouse in Riverside this weekend. “Freedom has its life in the hearts, actions, minds of men and therefore it must be won and refreshed daily, otherwise like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.

– Dwight D. Eisenhower

And that’s it for now. Later… Do you have any advice? Saw a celebrity? Email Susie Costaregni at [email protected]

