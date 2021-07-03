20 thriller thriller Bollywood movies

Are you a low-key person who is obsessed with decoding a movie mystery before the movie protagonist can even do it? Indian filmmakers are well aware of our continued love for serial killers and mysterious, drama-filled disappearances, they just know the drill. Well, even the movie fanatic in us would refuse to miss out on a gripping, suspenseful, intrigue-driven story that demands 200% concentration from us.

Hang on tight and scroll down to check out the eclectic group of Bollywood thrillers that have a biting finish.

1. Haseen Dilruba (2021)

A woman, who is under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, reveals secrets of their eventful marriage that only serve to cloud the truth. This mysterious murder locked in relationship drama is worth watching as Tapsee Pannu plays an important role as Vikrant Messy steals the show.

2. Silence Can you hear it? (2021)

Silence Can you hear it? is an original ZEE5 murder mystery film starring Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid. When Pooja Chaudhary, the daughter of retired judge Chaudhary, is allegedly killed under suspicious circumstances, ACP Verma is in charge of the investigation. With Bajpayee in one of its most well-written characters, the compelling cast demands that this well-executed mystery be high on your watchlist.

3. The train girl (2021)

A troubled divorced woman watches an allegedly perfect couple from afar until she makes a shocking remark that takes her straight into a twisted murder investigation. With kohl eyed Parineeti Chopra, charming Avinash Tiwari and gracious Aditi Rao Haidari, this suspenseful thriller will keep you glued to your seat.

4. AK vs. AK (2020)

The story revolves around a failed filmmaker who retaliates after a bitter argument with a movie star by kidnapping the actor’s daughter and filming his hunt in real time. The film is worth capturing for its distinctive and wacky narrative, thrilling moments, and of course, the powerful performances of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

5. Bulbul (2020)

A young bride grows up to be a mysterious woman ruling over her family, hiding a tragic story as unexplained murders of men haunt her town. Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri are back on screen together after Laila Majnu (2018) and Dimris’ central performance knocked him out of the park altogether.

6. Raat Akéli Hai (2020)

The unexplained death of a prominent landowner on his wedding night puts an misfit cop on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth. Raat Akeli Hai with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Khalid Tyabji is a surprising thriller in which the question of “who did it” is more intriguing than “how and why”.

7. Guilty (2020)

When a college idol is accused of assault by a not-so-popular student, his girlfriend sifts through many accounts of the incident in search of the truth. This intelligently crafted thriller illuminates a sensitive subject with the vibrant performance of Kiara Advanis and the astute choice of music.

8. Badla (2019)

Badla is a scary thriller where a prominent lawyer (Amitabh Bacchan) is hired when a lady (Tapsee Pannu) is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to uncover the truth, the more tangled up she becomes. Precise editing, intense musical score, and stunning cinematography complete the solid plot and outstanding performance.

9. Mardaani 2 (2019)

Mardaani 2, a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani is Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller on mission. Powerful performances and gripping storytelling ensure that there is never a dull moment in Mardaani 2.

10. Home search (2019)

Following a tragic confrontation with terrorists at Batla House in Delhi, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (John Abraham) strives to capture the culprits while facing harsh criticism and PTSD. The image is full of action, emotion and suspense, all well balanced. Indeed, John Abraham gave one of his best performances of all time.

11. Andhadhun (2018)

Andhadhun tells the story of a pianist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who claims to be blind to alleviate his talent. However, after seeing a murder in front of him and getting involved in a murder investigation, his life takes a turn for the worse, and he goes blind, or maybe not? As you gather your ideas, don’t forget to listen to the eerie soundtrack and appreciate Tabu’s outstanding performance as Simi.

12. Bazaar (2018)

Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra is a suspenseful drama about money, power and the stock market. Bazaar is one of the few Bollywood films that dares to portray the underside of the financial market.

13. Ittefaq (2017)

A housewife and a writer are the prime suspects and the only witnesses to a double murder, and it’s up to a detective to unravel the mystery entangled in coincidences. This sleek and sleek thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is action-packed, fast-paced, and captivating enough to make a place on your watch list.

14. Tumbbad (2017)

When a family builds a sanctuary for Hastar, a monster who should never be worshiped, in order to gain access to their cursed wealth, they suffer terrible ramifications. Tumbbad is one of the most intriguing works in Indian cinema, with stunning visuals that make you shiver and a story that stays in your memory even years after.

15. The Hungry (2017)

The Hungry, a film starring Tisca Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Kabi addresses the patriarchal role and corruption in Indian politics and affairs. It’s a creative, sometimes fascinating, attempt to give a Shakespeare classic a contemporary twist.

16. Naam Shabana (2017)

In a confrontation with bullies who tease a woman, a man is killed. Later, the lady receives a call offering to help her avenge the man’s death if she agrees to join a top secret spy agency. Naam Shabana perfectly presents the facts in a crisp Bollywood style. Each character is important in and of themselves, and the brilliant cast deserves your watch.

17. MOM (2017)

A gripping thriller where Sri Devi, an indignant mother, comes out to destroy the lives of the four delinquents who went on the loose after her stepdaughter was sexually assaulted at a party. Mothers are an emblem of strength and this film further strengthens it.

18. Wazir (2016)

A grieving investigator uncovers a more complex plot than he realized while helping an amputee Grandmaster settle the account of his terrible past. Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Aditi Rao Hydari are as stellar as their glassy cinematography and sound design while the story is told with the game of chess.

19. Fan (2016)

Gaurav, a Delhiite, is a big admirer of Aryan Khanna, a Bollywood superstar who looks like him. He travels to Mumbai to meet him, but is rejected by him, prompting Gaurav to attempt to ruin his life. Fan is Shah Rukh Khan’s victory to the end as he pulls off an incredibly spectacular dual role changing his appearance. And what could be better than having a Shahrukh on screen? Well 2 of them.

20. Kahaani 2 (2016)

Vidya lives with Minnie, a paralyzed girl, in a remote town. Vidya tries to help Minnie after her kidnapping, but she has an accident on the way and ends up in the hospital. Vidya Balan in this sequel once again delivers a powerful, powerful and captivating performance that is worth watching countless times.

Are you ready to find clues, observe patterns and catch the culprit as you get addicted to these thrillers?