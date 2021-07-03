The award-winning actor’s best onscreen characters who prove his versatility





Home

Pictures

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu: award-winning actor’s best onscreen characters who prove his versatility

Taapsee Pannu has given many phenomenal screen performances during his decade-long Bollywood career. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





11,818 readings

Bombay

Posted: Jul 3, 2021 2:42 PM 1 / 6 Taapsee Pannus best characters on screen Taapsee Pannu is a well known and critically acclaimed actor in Bollywood and the South. She has worked in films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Taapsee started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. In 2011, the actress made her debut in the Tamil industry with the movie Aadukala. In 2013, Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor. She rose to fame in 2016 with the hit commercial audience drama, Pink. Since then, Taapsee Pannu has been unstoppable as she has gone ahead to appear in many blockbuster movies. Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has raised the bar for acting in Hindi cinema. Taapsee received the best actor awards in 2019 and 2020 for his performance in Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad. Taapsee Pannu is a dedicated and hardworking actor. Her efforts are reflected in the variety of characters she plays on screen and are often praised for her choice of work. Here are Taapsee Pannus’ best onscreen characters that prove that she is one of the best actors in the country right now. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

2 / 6 Saand Ki Aankh (2019) Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical drama film. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani in which Taapsee Pannu played the main character of a sniper from northern India. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Rose (2016) Pink is a court drama. It is headed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Taapsee portrayed the main character of a strong woman who spoke out against a man who sexually and mentally harassed her. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Manmarziyaan (2018) Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama by Anurag Kashyap in which Taapsee plays the main character of a young girl torn between a boy she loves, but he is unworthy of her love and one she doesn’t love but who her fits perfectly. . Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Thappad (2020) Thappad is a family drama by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu stars as a married woman who stands up against her husband’s misdeeds. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 Badla (2019) Badla is a mystery and crime thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Taapsee portrays the main character of a businesswoman who insists that she is accused of murdering a stranger and her lover. Photo credit: YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/photos/taapsee-pannu/taapsee-pannu-best-onscreen-characters-award-winning-actor-prove-her-versatility-799237 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos