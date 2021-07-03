Entertainment
Tom Cruise fans toast the actor on his 59th birthday
Tom Cruise is getting a lot of love online from fans for his birthday, even though some of us can’t believe the actor is only one year old from turning 60. Tom cruise, who always insists on doing his own dangerous stunts in Impossible mission films, officially turned 59 on Saturday. Her name has since started appearing on Twitter with fans around the world celebrating the action star, who looks to have barely a day since. Top Gun.
“Happy Birthday Tom Cruise! You are proof that 59 is fierce and fabulous,” wrote one fan, attaching a handful of photos.
Another tweet read: “I’m trying to decide which #TomCruise movie to watch later. It has to be done. Happy Birthday @TomCruise. Not long before Top Gun: Maverick of course.”
“For the one and only Maverick @TomCruise your mission is to have a happy birthday,” said another fan. “No dream is ever just a dream. Thanks for all the great movies over the years.”
And another fan wrote: “The man with great dignity The man without any fear The man who is the greatest action hero, there is no comparison with anyone … – a very happy birthday to him. “
He will be 60 next year, but Cruise is far from finished playing the lead role in blockbuster action movies. We last saw Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018, which featured his sixth adventure as super spy Ethan Hunt. He is currently working on the sequel, Mission: Impossible 7, which should be released next year. An eighth Impossible mission The film is also in development and is expected to arrive in 2023.
Cruise is also known for his penchant for doing dangerous stunts for his films himself. Set photos for M: I7 revealed that Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle up a ramp over a cliff before parachuting to the ground, scoring one of the biggest stunts the actor has ever seen. He always tries to outdo himself and in an interview with Empire, Cruise explained why this particular stunt is the most dangerous career.
“If the wind was too strong it would kick me off the ramp,” Cruise said. “The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn’t want to smash that ramp at full speed and get hit by a rock. Or if I left in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, it won’t end well. “
Meanwhile, Cruise also reprise his classic role in the original. Top Gun for more to come Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film brings Cruise back as Maverick alongside Val Kilmer as Iceman. Originally slated for 2019, the anticipated sequel is now slated to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. A trailer for the film has already been released.
Happy, happy birthday to Tom Cruise! It might be a good day to watch a classic movie or two of him to celebrate. On Twitter, you can also see what many other fans are saying about the accomplished actor in honor of his 59th birthday.
