From Burton and Taylor to Brangelina, the ups and downs of Hollywood star couples

Its official: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are the married saviors of cinema. With the recent release of A Quiet Place Part II garnering some of the best reviews of the year, and plenty of box office change back in business (150m and above), some of us are starting to wonder if Krasinski (the acclaimed screenwriter and director) and Blunt (his remarkable wife) were to make more films together. They are, after all, the cutest couple in Hollywood, and the Quiet Place franchise, a clever, spooky and carefully choreographed ensemble of post-apocalyptic horrors has done wonders for their careers.

Is Krasinski-Blunt the most successful husband-wife duo in mainstream cinema? Some of the industry’s most famous romantic partnerships were born on film sets. Others gathered in real life (just like John and Emily) eventually joined forces in the workplace to create cinematic gold. Of course, sometimes that doesn’t work. Sometimes husband and wife movies are a terrible idea, and not everyone gets the happy ending they deserve. Let’s take a look at what happens when romance and filmmaking collide.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

It’s just that we start with Liz and Dick. One of the most tumultuous relationships in film history, the meeting of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton on the set of Joseph L Mankiewicz’s epic 1963 Cleopatra is the stuff of Hollywood legend. The story goes that Burton (then married to Sybil Williams) initially dismissed Taylor (married to Eddie Fisher) as a pretty girl with no acting talent.

However, during their first scene together, it was Burton who had a bad deal with butterflies. The poor guy froze and Taylor kindly helped calm his nerves.

It was then that the two sides realized they were about to fall head over heels in love. An affair ensued and the following year, they married. They divorced in 1974, remarried in 1975 and divorced again the following year. And, boy, did they know how to spend their millions, spending houses, jets, diamonds, cars, and extravagant vacations. They also knew how to keep the public aside. Even though there were always fireworks backstage, it was what happened in front of the camera that mattered.

Burton and Taylor have shared some of their magic in a number of classics, including the 1963s VIP and (their best work) 1966 Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, in which they played a middle-aged couple whose marriage is on the rocks (that suited them very well).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

You know what happened here. He was married to Jennifer Aniston; she was his co-star in the 2005s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Together they became the most famous couple let alone the smoothest coat rack in Tinseltown. It didn’t end well for them (divorce proceedings are underway) and it’s a shame that, despite their talent, we never had a classic Brangelina movie.

Remember the years 2015 By the sea? Written and directed by Jolie, the film was a cold, flabby romantic drama about a miserable, artistic American couple vacationing in France in the 1960s. It’s Kind of Weird, a sleepy and bewildered art-house escapade , featuring two of the most recognizable faces on the planet. You can’t blame them for trying, but the chemistry just wasn’t there, and By the sea grossed a paltry 2.7 million at the box office.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

One of Melissa McCarthy’s greatest strengths is her ability to step up from the queen of mainstream comedy (Bridesmaids, Spy) at the Oscar nominated dramatic fare (she was terrific in 2018 Can you ever forgive me?). You can always count on her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, to show up as well at some point (FYI, he played the role of the deadpan air marshall in Bridesmaids).

Here’s the problem: Falcone is responsible for some of his wife’s worst movies. Yes, they are making a lot of money. Yes, most of them made McCarthy a household name. But they are really awful and were sorry to report that it was Falcone who had realized Tammy (Oh dear), The boss (Yes), The life of the party (stop it, please), Super intelligence (ah here now) and the recently released Netflix superhero joint Thunder force (that’s all, were off).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The only good thing to come out of 2011 The Green Lantern. Yes, that horrible excuse for a superhero movie was the start of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love story. To be fair to Mr. Future dead Pool and Mrs. Elder Gossip Girl, they brought a clue just a clue of electricity to the project. They started dating in 2011 and are now married with three children. Oh, and they haven’t shared the screen since (it’s probably for the best, though).

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Here’s a lesson on how to stay together in Hollywood: don’t get married. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983 and not once have they been tempted to marry. Better yet, they’ve recently come back to doing what they’ve always done best: making silly movies together. Hawn and Russell originally met in 1966 on the set of Disney’s Evil Musical The one and only authentic and original family group, but it wasn’t until they met again on Jonathan Demmes Gear switch as the sparks began to fly.

How good are Kurt and Goldie? So good that their infectious charm and boisterous energy managed to make Gerry Marshalls a ramshackle romantic comedy At the sea watchable. Since 2018, the couple have taken on the roles of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in Netflix’s popular party franchise. The Christmas Chronicles. It’s an inspired cast right there.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Cruise and Kidman’s fairy tale lasted only 11 years (they got married on Christmas Eve 1990 and divorced in the spring of 2001), and around this time the couple managed to make three films together. The problem is, they’re not very good. Tony Scott’s flashy racing drama, Days of thunder (where they first met) is a bit of a mess, Ron Howards Far is a total stench of course of course and Eyes wide closed Stanley Kubricks’ tasteless psychological thriller remains one of the most frustrating and boring puzzles in movie theaters. Cruise and Kidman were tabloid gold, but the magic rarely, if ever, was reflected on screen. Pity.

Penlope Cruz and Javier Bardem

King of cinema and Queen of Spain, Cruz and Bardem exchanged wedding vows in the summer of 2010, 18 years after sharing the screen for the first time in the award-winning romantic drama Bigas Lunas Jamn Jamn. An incredibly beautiful couple, Penlope and Javier have enjoyed Oscar-winning success in their separate careers, but it’s their joint ventures that continue to amaze. They went beyond Woody Allens’ incendiary romcom Vicky Cristina Barcelona and their work in Asghar Farhadis 2018 Spanish Mystery Everyone knows Told us everything we need to know about this remarkable husband and wife actor duo: they’ve got chemistry, and plenty.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Set aside Krasinski and Blunt. The Hanks-and-Wilson alliance is among the best of them. The sweet Oscar winner in contemporary cinemas met his second wife, actress Rita Wilson, on the set of the 1980s American sitcom Bosom buddies. They worked together again on the 1985 Nicholas Meyers comedy Volunteers. Within three years, Hanks and Wilson were married.

Hanks led Wilson in This thing you do!, they shared the screen in Insomnia in Seattle, and they have also established a lucrative partnership in film production. Did you know they co-produced My great Greek wedding and Mamma Mia: Is it off again? Do it now. Tom and Rita forever? We certainly hope so.