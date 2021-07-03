6 Southern California casino pools where you can cool off on hot summer days – San Bernardino Sun





Need a dip in the pool? Southern California casinos have reopened their swanky pool complexes after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many casinos require visitors to be hotel guests as well, while others allow people to rent cabanas, daybeds, or purchase passes to access the pool. Here’s what you need to know before you go: Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995, aguacalientecasinos.com. Pool hours: 10 am-6pm. Daily. Who can go: The swimming pool is only accessible to hotel guests. The Desert Casino has two swimming pools, a jetted spa, and cabanas available for rent. Cabins feature an outdoor loveseat, TV, Wi-Fi, refrigerator, foggers, ceiling fan, and personalized service. They are $ 95 Monday through Thursday and $ 125 Friday through Sunday and holidays. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 760-342-500, fantasyspringsresort.com. Pool hours: 6:00 a.m. to midnight every day. Who can go: The swimming pool is only accessible to hotel guests. The 103-foot-long pool has a Jacuzzi and sunbathing area. Cabins are available for rent for $ 50 for 5 hours or $ 100 for the day. Harrah’s Resort Southern California 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center. 760-751-3100, harrahssocal.com. Pool hours: 8 am-8pm Monday to Thursday; 8 am-9pm Friday and Saturday. Who can go: Hotel guests or clients who purchase a cabin, daybed or lounge chair. Must be 21 years or older in some areas. The aquatic complex at Harrahs Resort Southern California, Dive, has a main pool; a lazy 400-foot river that winds through caves and waterfalls; and a pool bar where you can have a beer or a cocktail. The main pool and swim-up bar are geared toward people 21 or older, but the lazy river caters for all ages. The prices for cabins, daybeds and sun loungers vary depending on the day, time and location. Cabins cost between $ 190 and $ 760; daybeds $ 115 – $ 250; and lounge chairs from $ 115 to $ 225. Must be 21 or older to rent. Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa 49500 Seminole promenade, Cabazon. 951-849-3080, morongocasinoresort.com. Pool hours: 8 am-8pm every day. Who can go: Daily hotel guests and visitors who purchase a day pass from Monday to Friday. Must be 18 years or older. The Oasis Pool and Resort Water Park has a sandy beach that leads to a large heated swimming pool, a water slide and a man-made river. Cocktails, beer and wine are available at the Sunset Bar & Grill adjacent to the pool. Day passes for non-hotel guests are $ 30. There are also Cabanas ranging from around $ 150 to $ 400. A list of specific shed packages is available on the Morongo website. Pala Casino Spa Resort 11154 Highway 76, Pala. 877-946-7252, palacasino.com Pool hours: 9 am-5pm every day. Who can go: Hotel guests and club members 18 years of age and over. The Northern San Diego County Resort Tourmaline Pools complex has 5 swimming pools, two hot tubs, 12 regular cabanas (accommodating up to six people), and two deluxe cabanas (accommodating up to 10 people). The cabins are equipped with amenities such as a refrigerator stocked with water and assorted sodas, 49-inch TV, Wi-Fi, personal safe, sofa, armchair, and lounge chair. For further details and hut availability, hotel guests and players’ club members can contact the casino reception team by sending an email to [email protected] Pechanga Resort Casino 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. 877-711-2946, pechanga.com. Pool hours: 8 am-8pm Who can go: Guests staying at the Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula Creek Inn, or Pechanga RV Resort; tribal members; club members who have red card level and above. Certain parts of the aquatic complex are reserved for guests 21 years of age and over. The 4.5-acre pool complex reopened on May 20 and has four pools, three spas, a swim-up bar, and a walk-in restaurant. Before the reopening in May, Pechanga expanded the area of ​​the family pool by removing an underutilized paddling pool. The pool originally could accommodate 52 people, but can now accommodate 217. Cabanas and daybeds are available for hire for authorized visitors. Prices for cabins and daybeds were not available at the time of posting.

