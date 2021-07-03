LA Pendry condos have private entrances and elevators in every unit – Robb Report





One of the things we found out about urban humanity in 2020 was that distance from others was the number one amenity everyone wanted. Nobody really needs a meditation capsule or a gift-wrapping station, but not having to chat in the elevator with the folks at 4B is, it seems, worth paying for. So it stands to reason that a new luxury condo building launched in Los Angeles this month has managed to squeeze through a separate entrance and two private elevators for each of its 40 apartments. the Pendry Residences West Hollywood, tucked behind the 149-room Pendry Hotel on Sunset Blvd, just opened after two years of construction, during which some residences were sold off plan. The next phase of completed apartments is now for sale. The homes, which range from $ 3 million to $ 30 million, are large, polished, and airy, with private decks opening to a panoramic perspective of the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA. The building’s terraced design, on a sloping hill on Olive Drive, allows many apartments to enjoy stunning views of the cityscape. The lounge at Pendry Residences West Hollywood opens onto a terrace.



Photo: Justin Coit The homes, which range from a 2,000-square-foot two-bed to a three-bed spanning over 4,500 square feet, are accessed via discreet individual elevators. According to Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, who designed the building, it is “unlike a typical condominium” in terms of layout, having been “built without interior hallways, allowing each house to be accessed via two private elevators (one passenger and service) which take the owner from the secure car park directly to his private house. Thus, residents, spared not only by elevator sharing, but also by corridors and interactions in the lobby, can seamlessly move from the sealed compartment of their car to the bubble of their elevator and the privacy of their home, without human contact. Visitors are admitted through “a series of elevator lobbies providing secure access to single-family homes.” The open kitchen.



Photo: Justin Coit Once inside, residents of the fully furnished, turnkey apartments can enjoy custom-designed kitchens by Martin Brudnizki, with extra large Calacata Borghini marble islands. Don’t feel like cooking? Dinner can be ordered in the various Pendry restaurants. Bathrooms are boldly finished in Arabescato Cervaiole marble and the spacious closets are a wonder of compartmentalized wardrobes. But everything revolves around the terraces and the views, and the interplay between the interior and the exterior. Each apartment has a private patio, but seven more expensive homes have decks with fireplaces, private pools, hot tubs, and outdoor kitchens, some spanning over 3,400 square feet. “I’ve always found West Hollywood to be a very romantic neighborhood,” says Brudnizki. “Looking at the famous hills and the bright blue sky, the surrounding streets dotted with beautiful greenery. Pendry Residences West Hollywood fits very naturally in this position, its different architectural layers responding to the vertical topography of the landscape. Interiors were chosen to blend in with this California landscape in the form of a soft, dusty palette of pinks, greens, and blues. The terrace has a table and a fireplace.



Photo: Justin Coit Residents have access to all amenities, including room service, at the neighboring Pendry Hotel, including a rooftop pool, several restaurants overseen by Wolfgang Puck. The Britely, a private social club, will offer two private dining rooms, a gym, a spa, a bowling alley, a screening room and a performance hall. Shared amenities within the residence building itself, which is operated by Montage Hotels & Resorts, include a rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, lounge, and wine cellar. But beware, you might meet your neighbors. Check out more photos of the Pendry condos below: Pendry Residences



Photo: Justin Coit Pendry Residences



Photo: Justin Coit Pendry Residences



Photo: Justin Coit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/shelter/homes-for-sale/pendry-residences-west-hollywood-1234621990/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos