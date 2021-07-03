New Mexico Forest Draws Crowds for Annual ‘Rainbow Gathering’ | Life and entertainment

CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, NM (AP) Through a mile-long stretch of forest in a remote part of northern New Mexico, the party is in full swing.

Tents dotted mountain meadows flanked by dense groves of trees. Makeshift kitchens were erected to feed the hundreds of people gathered for what would be a weekend celebration attended by grandmothers, families with children and others in search of peace, companionship and maybe smoke some weed.

It’s the rainbow family.

The Carson National Forest, just beyond the Taos tourist enclave, has been chosen as the location for this year’s national gathering. But people were also gathering for the July 4th celebration in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

The so-called Rainbow Gathering, which draws an array of characters ranging from office workers looking to get away from it all to nature lovers and those who have mastered the van life, was due to culminate on Sunday in a silent circle of taking hand punctuated by a loud ohm.

Normally, the rally, which first took place in 1972 in Colorado, draws about 10,000 people to a single forest. This year, there are fewer attendees heading to regional meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. On July 4th, regulars gathered online for Ohm from Home.

For Gina Mama G Prince, the gathering is a question of peace. For others, they are united by an anti-authoritarianism rooted in religious and congregational freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.

With pandemic restrictions easing, Prince said she was happy to be at her first Rainbow Gathering since 2019, when the event took place in Wisconsin.

I’ve been counting the times to come here, said the 67-year-old Florida resident, who picked up another Rainbow participant in Tennessee on the way. Suspicious of the virus and mired by underlying health issues, her partner remained in Florida.

In one camp, cooks made sweet strawberry pastries and served them to anyone around the campfire. Money is frowned upon at the rally and participants bring food donations to share. Volunteers manage all aspects of the camp, from draining water from streams and digging latrines, to cleaning the camp and collecting garbage.

Drum circles are a nighttime event. So are fireside discussions about everything from dinner plans to the nature of existence and metaphysics.

Annual gatherings are also closely monitored by the US Forest Service.

Carson National Forest officials last month hosted an online forum for residents to ask questions about drug law enforcement, respect for sacred tribal lands in the forest, and the garbage disposal plan.

Forest Service officials say rallies in recent years have left surprisingly little impact on water, erosion and other areas of concern for forestry officials. With a fraction of normal participants this year, concerns are even less.

Still, rangers had seized an undisclosed number of guns and cited people for things as minor as a cracked windshield. Other charges involved possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

For decades, the Rainbows have complained that the law enforcement agencies tasked with patrolling them used any excuse to stop and search them.

Prince said she and another woman were searched on their way to the rally and her friend’s marijuana stash was seized. New Mexico legalized the recreational use of marijuana this week, but it’s still illegal on federal lands.

They stopped people and took all their weed, Prince said. Arrested some grandmothers.

The gathering normally includes a giant bakery, hand-wound up on the mountainside and built from metal barrels. Volunteers bake up to 8,000 buns per night from their perch in the woods.

It takes about 35 of us for the magic to work, said Darrell Schauermann, longtime Rainbow member of Taos.

There are dangers that can come from camping in a remote location at high altitude.

On Friday, an elderly man with cancer fell seriously ill. It took an SUV, a forestry service van and an ambulance to get him to a place miles down the mountain where he could be loaded into a helicopter and taken to hospital. Along the way, he was treated by John Hartberg, a 33-year-old doctor from New Orleans who was participating in the event.

Shirtless and wearing a turquoise hat and stethoscope, he declined to comment on the patient’s condition, citing the rules of medical confidentiality.

Usla Gregory, 45, from Taos, said the patient was her best friend. We share the same astrological signs, he said, before breaking down in tears.

Following the July 4th celebration, Rainbow who choose to sit on a selection committee will choose a location for next year’s gathering. Insiders suggest Colorado is the main competitor.

Cedar Attanasio is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.