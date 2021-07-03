Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey’s Golf Madness After Cashing His First Big Check: Q&A
Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor and bestselling author was a foursome. Now it looks more like a 24, but it’s “Alright, alright, alright!”
Your father was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Was he disappointed that you chose golf as a sport and not football?
Football was king in Texas. I decided I didn’t want to play and thought, how am I going to tell daddy? One night he came to my room and I said, Pop, I think I want to play golf. He said: Great idea, son. I went, what? And he said, Let me ask you a question. Can you say I’m the one who comes to your room before I get there? I said, yes sir, I can. He says, you can hear me because I have a five inch plate in my back, four screws in this ankle and two in this knee. My mate, play golf. You can play it until you get off.
What’s the most memorable part you’ve played?
It was at Lochinvar in Houston. It was a summer day in July and my brother and I went out. We have walked it. I like to walk. I think that sets the pace at which golf is meant to be played. Anyway, I had one of those days when I was just Harvey Penick. Not trying to draw it, not trying to erase it. I knocked directly on the pin. I pulled myself a little 77.
You do a lot of commercials for Lincoln. What would it take for them to make you a custom golf cart?
A phonecall.
What’s your favorite drink at the 19th hole?
I like cold and cold beer. Two cold beers, in fact.
What did you buy after your first big Hollywood paycheck?
Titleist Balata 100s. Back then, they were $ 12 a case, and it was good living. Those damn things were sweet, and if you hit them skinny, you made them smile. Dude, nothing better than hitting one smooth and feeling like a marshmallow out of the club.
I thought you would say a Ferrari or something.
Look, when I got my first paycheck there were two things I was dancing to: buying crates of Titleist Balatas and putting super unleaded in my truck.
You played golf with Willie Nelson. Does it light up before a ride?
Before, during and after.
Your best-selling book, Green light, is full of McConaughey life lessons. What is the best advice you have ever received that applies to golf?
Don’t make a straight line crooked. On the green, if you read the putt and it’s going to break two feet to the left, if you get your speed right and you get your straight, it’s a straight putt. Each putt is in fact a straight putt.
It’s deep. I could use that.
Give me a rating when you do.
Chris Nashawaty wrote for Vanity Show, Squire and Illustrated sports, and is the author of Caddyshack: Making a Hollywood Cinderella Story.
