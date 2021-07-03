People Will Fail Us But God Will Not | Life

One of the holiest times on earth occurs when a man and woman exchange marriage vows and commit as husband and wife. In the name and presence of God, a man and a woman promise to unite and forsake all the others as long as they both live. There are no other vows more sacred or more tender than marriage vows. I think many of us know these vows are intensely meaningful and powerful, and yet many marriages continue to fall apart.
I really think the model that many of us adopt in our marital relationships is flawed. Much of our thinking is based on a Hollywood model of romance and lasting relationships. We see this model in many of our favorite romantic comedies. The following steps are taken from pastor and author Chip Ingram. For a lasting relationship, Hollywood says: (1) Find the right fit. It is that magical and mystical connection that you will make with another individual. (2) Fall in love. How do you know when you’re in love? We all have these gooey feelings. We might not even know the person very well, but according to Hollywood, we’ll know when we’re in love. There will be this amazing chemistry. We will sing songs like, Hello, I love you. Will you tell me your name? (3) The third step is to fix all your hopes and dreams on this person for your future fulfillment. Hollywood would have us believe that if we can just find the right person, all of our problems will be solved. All our emptiness should disappear. All Hollywood romances end with the couple leaving at sunset so to speak. It looks like all of life will go smoothly now that this couple has found true love. The movie never shows you what life is like in 5, 10 or 15 years. No, they just leave you in the afterglow of happy couples forever after the end.
The reality is, it doesn’t always work that way. The relationship returns to earth. The feelings are extinguished. Differences appear. And so Hollywood has one last practical step to complete the model. Step four (4) indicates that a failure occurs, repeat steps 1, 2 and 3. That’s right. Try again because apparently you just found the wrong person. You might have thought they were right, but apparently you were wrong. So start over and find the right person.
Now, God has a different pattern. (1) The first step is to become the right person. Instead of finding the right person first, God wants us to seek to become the right person. Good relationships start in our own hearts, not in the hearts of others. Are you growing up as a man or woman of God? Does God Shape Your Character? (2) Instead of falling in love, God calls us to walk in love. True love is a choice and a commitment. It’s not about ooey-goeey feelings. Emotions can come and go, but God is calling us to love our spouse at all times. True love involves actively seeking the best for the other person involved. It’s a word of action, not just a feeling. (3) Next, we must fix all of our hopes and dreams on God and seek to please him in our relationships. People will abandon us, but God will not. We must ultimately set our hopes on the Lord and seek to please Him. This means that we will serve the other person and that we will never give up on them.
(4) If failure occurs in God’s pattern, we are called to simply repeat steps 1, 2, and 3. Come back to seeking to become the right person. Let God change you. Walk in love and fix all your hopes and dreams on Him. Which model do you reflect the most? It can be the difference between a lasting relationship and a failed relationship. Choose well. And that’s the Word.
