Arty Camp Offers New Options for Students | Arts and entertainment

FULTON – With ongoing camp classes since 2012, Arty Camp is gearing up for another summer of art, theater and music with new writing and cooking classes on tap. Arty Camp runs from July 26 through August. 20 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga Street in downtown Fulton.
We have new classes in the lineup this year, says camp principal Bonnie McClellan, and we believe there is something for every kid’s interest. We have scholarships and a new grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation to help support the program.
With the same free lunch, the same free art project at noon every day, there’s no reason a kid should miss this great summer program. We’ve been doing camp every year for the past nine years, even during a COVID summer without repercussions or incidents, and we know what kids love. We are committed to providing them with a unique experience, encouraging their artistic expression and learning new art forms. And great friendships are formed at Arty Camp.
Some of the unique courses offered this year include mechanical moving art, woodworking, negative work, dragon drawing, watercolor painting, sculpture and more. Theater classes will return with improvisation, live music, character development and directing.
Literary art is new to the list, learning to write their own storybook, illustrate and publish. Cooking classes will begin with limited access for older children to work in new techniques in learning commercial cooking and prepare healthy snacks and lunches for campers.
Students can attend parts of the camp as the morning sessions are separate from the afternoon classes. And all the kids in the county can attend for free from noon to 2 p.m. each day, when free lunches will be served, followed by a free art project to complete and take home.
COVID-19-recommended CDC and Oswego County Health Department guidelines will remain in place with strict cleaning protocols, recommended masks for unvaccinated people, and daily login.
For more information and to register, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (278) with any questions.
