Hollywood actors remain elusive to Indian filmmakers

NEW DELHI Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be India’s most famous export to Hollywood, but it’s not the only one.

Before her, actors like Amitabh Bachchan from Gatsby the magnificent and Irrfan Khan of The Namesake, and Life of Pi have made their names in international cinema.

Other actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have also found work abroad.

However, the equation didn’t work both ways.

Traditional Hollywood actors have rarely been cast for meaty roles in Indian cinema. Actors like Sylvester Stallone, Denise Richards and Sir Ben Kingsley have appeared in mainstream Bollywood movies, but mostly cameos.

Hollywood actors’ exposure to Indian cinema is limited, director Karthik Subbaraj told Zenger News. His recent directorial endeavor, the Tamil action thriller Jagame Thandhiram, was released on Netflix on June 18th.

It stars South Indian superstar Dhanush with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George. It also marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo, who plays the antagonist.

Cosmo has acted in projects like Brave Heart (1995), Troy (2004) and Game of thrones (2011-2019), among others.

When I first met James he was expecting all of the stereotypical Bollywood song and dance routine in my movie, but unfortunately there was none. Still, he loved the character and loved working with us, said Subbaraj.

Jagame Thandhiram tells the story of an ultra-cool nomadic gangster, played by Dhanush, who works with the global mafia and must choose between being allied with it and revolt against it.

The film required a foreign actor because it is a gangster movie set in a foreign country, Subbaraj said. I wanted to try to get someone like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro, because directing them has been a dream for a long time.

But the process of launching a Hollywood actor into an Indian film turned out to be tedious which involved having a casting agent, sending the script to selected actors and finally meeting the actor, if he agrees. to do.

I was there in Los Angeles for a month to understand the casting process. We then hired a casting director and went through the whole process, he said.

Finally, Subbaraj was forced to move the location of his films to London from New York due to logistical issues. But he still wanted a good performer.

We started looking for a British actor in the UK, he said. We focused on Cosmo because I liked his performance in Game of Thrones, Subbaraj said.

Every actor and his preparations are the same; there is not much difference. Yet the process of involving them in the project is another matter. In India, bringing in Dhanush took a call and a meeting, and he was on board. But the process overseas is very different.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays the female lead in the film, believes that being more inclusive enhances the film’s global appeal.

Being more inclusive and having a wide variety of actors and technicians helps reach a wider segment of the audience, she told Zenger News.

Film critic and business expert Joginder Tuteja said the reason Indian directors struggle to recruit international talent is because they cannot provide enough global exposure for the actor.

When an Indian actor is part of an international film, he gets exposure not only in the United States or the United Kingdom, but also in China, South Asia and even the Middle East, Tuteja told Zenger. News. However, when an international actor works in an Indian film, he cannot expect this level of exposure.

For example, while the Chinese Indian film market opened up to Bollywood for a few years, only a few mainstream films like 3 idiots, Dangal, PACKAGE, Secret Superstar, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan did a good job there, Tuteja said.

When an Indian film is released in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East, it is mainly the Indian diaspora that watches it.

Language is another obstacle.

An actor of Indian origin or other countries who speaks English can star in English films, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee told Zenger News. But there is not much an English speaking actor can do in Hindi films.

Banerjee is best known for his roles in the 2018 horror comedy Street and Amazon Prime Videos webcast Patal Lok (2020). He worked as a casting director for The Dirty Picture and No One Killed Jessica, apart from Ok Jaanu and Secret Superstar.

Besides the lack of visibility and the language barrier, there are also budget constraints.

Often times, an Indian filmmaker or production house simply cannot afford a top international star.

In the 90s, Pacino won around $ 10 million for a movie. De Niro, on the other hand, won until $ 14 million for some of his mainstream hits like Ronin (1998) and Meet the Parents (2000).

After a while, we figured we just didn’t have the budget to hire an international actor, Subbaraj said. The overall cost of the film would have been astronomical if we had had such mega actors on board.

Even if monetary constraints weren’t a factor, the fact remains that few Indian filmmakers have enough international clout to please an A-lister.

Even if the film doesn’t do too much at the box office, it should make up for it with some media coverage. Unfortunately, there aren’t many directors in India who are getting this kind of attention overseas, Tuteja said.

Banerjee believes that while Indian filmmakers would like to work with Hollywood stars, no actor would agree to make a film without a good salary, visibility, and a well-written role.

Indian filmmakers need to raise the bar in terms of writing to make their stories compelling, Banerjee said.

There are rare times when an actor says yes to a movie purely on the basis of their story. For example, when Robert De Niro made an appearance in the 2019 film Joker as Murray Franklin, a talk show host, he did it out of passion, not money, Banerjee said.

If the role and the writing match the actors, the casting process becomes easier.

Interestingly, when there was a demand for a foreign actor, Indian films managed to make a name for themselves. For example, English actress Alice Patten played an important role in Basanti Rank (2006), just like Rachel Shelley in the 2001 film Lagaan.

Subbaraj agrees that when Indian films are diverse and accessible to audiences around the world, it would not be difficult to get Hollywood or international movie stars, and collaborations could soon occur with online streaming platforms and filmmakers. new-age.

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Amrita Das)