The superb gems expected on the Croisette – The Hollywood Reporter





Caroline Scheufele is a familiar face at the Cannes Film Festival, appearing on the red carpet in recent years with Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett and other high profile stars. The co-president and artistic director of Chopard has been instrumental in the sponsorship of the festival by the jewelry house since 1998. After the cancellation of the 2020 festival during the pandemic, Chopard is expected to return to Cannes, albeit on a smaller scale. “We look forward to welcoming our friends at the Maison from all over the world while respecting local regulations,” says Scheufele, who sketched the redesign of the Palme d’Or trophy in 1998. “Due to the current situation, we focused on more intimate meetings. Arguably Cannes is the most exciting of all red carpets from a style standpoint, thanks to its 12-day run and global roster of attendees. In addition to Chopard’s latest red carpet collection – which combines elements of escape and nature, Scheufele says – a variety of other houses are likely to outfit actresses with high jewelry designs. New collections include Bulgari’s Magnifica; Sixième Sens (“Sixième Sens”) by Cartier; and Chanel’s 123-piece ode to its iconic perfume No.5, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For Patrice Leguéreau, director of the Chanel Haute Joaillerie Creation Studio, the latest creations were designed “as a journey into the meanders of the soul of perfume n ° 5, from the architecture of the bottle to the olfactory explosion of the perfume. “. Look for some of these fine jewelry pieces to be part of the Cannes-is-back vibe this year. According to Scheufele, “Now that things have opened up again in France, we can’t wait to see our new designs worn for the first time. “ Bulgarian Serpenti fine jewelry necklace in white gold with nine emerald pendants, two pear-shaped emeralds, 26 marquise diamonds and pavé-set diamonds; price on request, at Bulgarian, Beverly Hills and New York. Bulgari: Serpenti necklace of emeralds and diamonds in white gold; price on request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills.

Courtesy of the brand Cartier Sixième Sens high jewelry ring in platinum featuring an 8.2-carat cushion ruby ​​and a 4.01-carat cushion-cut diamond, surrounded by ruby ​​pearls, triangular-shaped diamonds and brilliant-cut diamonds; price on request, at Cartier, New York Cartier: Sixième Sens ring in platinum highlighting an 8.2-carat ruby; price on request, at Cartier, New York.

Courtesy of the brand Chanel Part of the n ° 5 collection, which honors the 100th anniversary of the legendary Chanel perfume, the n ° 5 Abstraction necklace features graphic elements reminiscent of the cap of the perfume bottle, crafted in yellow and white diamonds set in gold 18k yellow and platinum; price on request, at Chanel Jewelry, New York. Chanel: Abstraction necklace n ° 5; price on request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, New York.

Courtesy of the brand Chopard The Dolphin ring from the Red Carpet collection features an oval-shaped tanzanite of 59.33 carats, enhanced with 10.67 carats of sapphires, 2.12 carats of diamonds and 0.03 carats of onyx, all set with titanium and 18k Fairmined white gold; price on request, at Chopard, Costa Mesa. Chopard: The Dolphin ring features a 59.33 carat tanzanite, as well as sapphires, diamonds and onyx; price on request, at Chopard, Beverly Hills.

Courtesy of the brand Dior Dior Rose earrings with diamonds, multicolored sapphires, rhodolite, demantoid and tsavorite garnets, paraiba-type emeralds and tourmalines, all set in white and yellow gold; price on request, to be selected Dior High Jewelry Stores. Dior Gucci Part of the second chapter of Gucci’s Garden of Delights fine jewelry collection, a wide knot bracelet is composed of white diamonds, spinels and pink tourmalines set in 18k white gold; price on request, at Gucci, Beverly Hills. Gucci A version of this story first appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/high-jewelry-croisette-1234975268/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos