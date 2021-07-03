Senator Maggie Hassan Visits Lakes Region Businesses | Local

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan on Thursday visited the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford and Twin Barns Brewing Co. in Meredith to discuss their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for the summer. During the visits, Hassan heard from businesses about the importance of helping COVID-19 and how this funding is helping them recover and keep their doors safe and open.
During the pandemic, breweries, entertainment venues and other businesses in New Hampshire had to work hard to adapt and stay afloat. These local businesses are part of the fabric of our communities and bring people together while strengthening our economy and creating well-paying jobs, Hassan said. But as everyone knows, the pandemic has wreaked incredible havoc on our business community, causing significant financial losses as they followed public health guidelines and saved lives.
During his visit to the Bank of NH Pavilion, Hassan met with senior management and staff to discuss their experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to fully reopen the site this summer. After having to cancel venues all of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Bank of NH Pavilion held its first show on May 29 and is expected to open at full capacity on July 24.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very difficult environment for entertainment venues across the country, including our own, and I am grateful to Senator Hassan for her efforts to secure critical relief for the hardest hit businesses. affected New Hampshire. We have been looking forward to fully opening our stage this summer and using this federal funding to help with our recovery, said RJ Harding, Managing Director.
Following Hassan’s advocacy to extend the employee retention tax credit to large employers hardest hit by the US bailout, entertainment venues like the Bank of NH Pavilion will be eligible for relief from of this month. Hassan is pushing the Internal Revenue Service to get this relief as quickly as possible and to provide business advice that reflects changes to the employee retention tax credit in the US bailout.
Hassan then traveled to Meredith where she visited Twin Barns Brewing Company, a microbrewery founded in 2018. Hassan toured the brewery with co-founders Dave Picarillo and Bruce Walton and shared a flight of beer with them in the cafe. outside. The co-founders discussed how they were able to use the Paycheck Protection Program loans to stay afloat during the pandemic and the positive impact of the permanent extension of the excise tax cut for them. craft breweries. Hassan has been a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act since his first year in federal office and has been instrumental in permanently extending this tax break in the end-of-year COVID-19 relief program. year 2020.
Hassan heard from the co-founders about the importance of investing in broadband infrastructure. Hassan recently reintroduced bipartisan legislation to help states, towns and villages boost investment in rural broadband projects. Hassan also worked to include $ 7 billion in funding for the E-Rate program in the US bailout, which will allocate funds to help schools provide Wi-Fi hotspots, modems. , routers and devices connected to the Internet to students.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, here at Twin Barns Brewing Company we have continued to do what we do best to bring people together over a glass of our craft beer. We were happy to have someone like Senator Hassan who fights to protect small breweries like ours and understands the value that a brewery can bring to a community. During this difficult year, we were delighted to take advantage of the permanent extension of tax cuts for craft breweries and to be able to access essential PPP loans, Picarillo said.
