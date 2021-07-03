Sophia Di Martino de Loki becomes most popular actor on IMDb





Sylvie Sophia Di Martino’s actress takes first place on IMDb’s STARmeter, overtaking Loki co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Loki star Sophia Di Martino has become the most popular actor on IMDb. Like its Disney + predecessors, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki has been one of the most popular streaming shows since it premiered early last month. Each week, the Tom Hiddleston-led series has repeatedly defied expectations and strayed further from the established MCU model. With only two episodes remaining, there is still a lot to be done regarding Loki’s encounter with TVA and his relationship with Lady Loki, also known as Sylvie. Interpreted by Sophia Di Martino, Sylvie was one of the LokiMost welcome additions to the MCU. First introduced as a variant of Loki attacking the Sacred Timeline, after Episodes 2 and 3 it became clear that the character was much more than he looks. First of all, she doesn’t think of herself as a Loki and has a completely different background and abilities. Sylvie’s enchantment powers have led fans to believe that she is actually Enchantress Sylvie Lushtons, although she appears to be an amalgamation of a few different characters from the comics. Nonetheless, Sylvie was a hit with fans and Di Martinos’ growing popularity is proof of that. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Loki Really Fell In Love With Sylvie (It’s Not Because He Loves Himself) Due to her interpretation of Sylvie on Loki, Sophia Di Martino climbed to first place on IMDbs STARmeter, a list that tracks the popularity of actors. Tom Hiddleston, number 4, joins Di Martino in the top 5. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is right behind them in eleventh place for his role as judge Renslayer. Other Loki stars appearing in the top 100 include Sasha Lane (Hunter C-20) at 23, who is surprisingly above Owen Wilson (Mobius) at 50. Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), who doesn’t even appear onscreen, is on the list at number 92. Sophia Di Martino reaching # 1 on IMDbs STARmeter is a true testament to how Marvel can cast a relatively unknown actor and immediately launch him into stardom thanks to the MCU. Look no further than Di Martinos Loki co-star Tom Hiddleston, whose breakthrough as Marvel’s trickster came in 2011 Thor, giving it a popularity that has lasted for over a decade. Other stalwarts of the MCU such as Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland have gone from being relatively unknown to the American public to some of Hollywood’s biggest names after multiple appearances at Marvel. Di Martino is just the latest Marvel actor to gain notoriety and is already preparing follow-up roles for Loki. While it remains to be seen if her MCU run will last as long as her counterparts, Di Martino is on top of the entertainment world, and she should be enjoying it for now. Next: Loki Episode 4 Post-Credit Scene: 4 New Variants Explained Source: IMDb Why Lokis’ redemption was caused by violence (and not speaking)

