Christina Perri feared she would never ‘love’ again after losing her daughter | Entertainment





Christina Perri didn’t think she would “love it again” after losing her baby girl. The Jar of Hearts singer revealed in November that her baby was born silent, just months after suffering a devastating miscarriage in January 2020. And Christina, who was expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile, with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter, Carmella, says she has been able to move forward in life through the “power of inner work and healing.” Drawing on her Instagram stories, she said: When we lost our daughter last November, I thought I would never be okay again. I thought I wouldn’t laugh, play, dance or love again and for many months I didn’t. But then I started trying to heal and learn to live with pain and sorrow right next to love and joy. How to find even the smallest goal of our tragedy and find something from which to learn, grow and grow. It was so difficult and exhausting, but I can’t say enough about the power of inner work and healing. She added: It’s a doozy. I kept telling myself that everything would be better by the summer. everything would be better in Ocean City. I thought if we could just make it to Ocean City it would be okay. And it was true. We did it here and everything is fine. Earlier this year, Christina admitted that she and her family are still healing from their loss, together and alone. She wrote in February: Were healing. a little bit each day we take a step forward. I continue to describe grief as a house. I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. Paul and Carmella are also here in the house of mourning. we heal together and alone. (sic) The 34-year-old singer went on to say that it had been difficult to watch her daughter deal with the loss, but insisted the family were doing everything they could to be okay. She added, “Watching Carmella cry has been the hardest part, but she’s made of stars. She continues to light up our darkness. “Some days we take three steps forward and some days we don’t move. Love guides us. We continue to face the sun. Know that it is a long way. “the messages and the love that we still receive every day continue to accompany us. “thank you (sic)” Christina took to Instagram to share the tragic news with a photo of her and her husband holding their baby’s hand. She wrote alongside, “Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to get to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

