Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after statues unveiling trip | Entertainment





Prince Harry is back in Los Angeles after his week-long visit to the UK for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. Earlier this week the two sons of the late Princess of Wales, Princes William and Harry, gathered to unveil Ian Rank-Broadley’s sculpture in Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London on Diana’s 60th birthday (01.07 .21). And now the MailOnline reports that the Duke of Sussex returned to US soil on Saturday morning (02.07.21). The siblings have reunited for the first time since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, in April. William and Harry grabbed the fabric covering the monument to reveal it to the world together, and said they hope the statue will be seen as an enduring symbol of their mother’s “life and legacy”. They said in a joint statement: “Today, on the occasion of what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her ‘she a force for good around the world, improving countless lives. “Every day we want her to be with us always, and our hope is that this statue will be seen as a symbol of her life and legacy forever. “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who made this happen, and to everyone around the world who keeps our mother’s memory alive.” Kensington Palace also explained that the brothers wanted the statue to capture the warmth, elegance and energy of their mother, as well as the impact it had on so many people. Meanwhile, Harry also opened up about life as a father of two during his visit. The flaming haired prince admitted he and his wife, Duchess Meghan, found it ‘juggling’ two children. Harry attended the 2021 WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens n London, where he was interviewed by pop star Ed Sheeran – who has baby daughter Lyra, 10 months old, with wife Cherry Seaborn – about life with son Archie, two and three week old Lilibet Diana. The 30-year-old singer said: Congratulations, girl right? We just had a baby girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you do two? To which Harry confessed: “Two is definitely juggling.” The 36-year-old royal – who became a second father last month – said his eldest was ‘running like crazy’, but his baby girl was a dream so far. He added: We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very cold and seems happy to just sit there while Archie runs like crazy. Harry and the former ‘Suits’ actress – known as Meghan Markle before marrying Queen Elizabeth’s grandson in May 2018 – have announced the safe arrival of their baby girl and have revealed that the baby is also named after the British monarch, whose last name is Lilibet, and Diane.

