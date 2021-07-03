Fans think Rob Lowe’s career is an example of a big Hollywood problem

Connect with us

Today, Rob Lowe is best known for his current role in the drama Fox 9-1-1: The Lone Star. Longtime fans of the actor, however, would know that Lowe really did exist, alongside Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise in his early days.

At some point in his life, however, Lowe would make terrible personal decisions. Because of this, some fans may feel that Hollywood should never have given the actor a second chance.

Rob Lowe rose to fame from the start

At the height of his career, it looked like Lowe was destined to be a top movie star. In the 1980s, the actor made his big screen debut in Francis Ford Coppolas The foreigners where he was joined by Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Diane Lane and the late Patrick Swayze.

Later, Lowe would also be cast in Saint-Elme fire alongside Estevez, Demi Moore, Mare Winningham and Andie MacDowell among others. The movie may not have been well received by critics, but Lowe doesn’t care. In the end, the critics knew nothing, but the public knew everything, Lowe told USA Today. I like this (Saint-Elme fire) still has a place for people. Lowe, along with Estevez, will also be recognized as members of the Brat Pack, a group of popular actors in their twenties who enjoyed partying the night away. And this may also be where Lowes’ troubles started.

He got involved in a scandal that should have destroyed him completely

As many now know, fame can make celebrities do crazy things. In Lowe’s case, he turned to alcohol and drugs. After all, he had easy access to both. For example, he remembered his time on the set of The foreigners, telling Variety, Every day when we were racing, we would get into a van. The Teamsters gave us a carton of beer.

When it comes to drugs, people in the Lowes position could easily mark them too. That was how the company was back then. Cocaine was what successful people did, he recalls. There was always that wonderful moment when, as an active drug addict, you would go to the set and find out which department was selling the coke on the set. It was no different from craft services.

At the same time, Lowe was incredibly popular among women, and the actor also enjoyed their company. This ultimately led to more problems. At the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, Lowe came forward to campaign for Michael Dukakis. And while partying during the evening, he met two women, including Lena Jan Parsons. Lowe got intimate with the two, and a tape of the sexual encounter was eventually released to the public.

When this happened, Lowe had an immediate idea that turned from bad to worse for him. This is how I knew I was in serious trouble: I turned on the television and ran the evening newspaper with Tom Brokaw, the actor recalled during an interview with NPR. The second floor was literally Tiananmen Square.

Later, the actor also revealed that he was unaware that one of the women was underage (16), despite the age of consent being 16 at the time. Meanwhile, Parsons’ mother sued the actor after the tape was released. However, court documents have revealed affidavits in which Parsons spoke of plans to extort $ 2 million from Lowe using the videotape. According to AP, one of the affidavits was from a friend of Parsons’ Lela Valerie Smith, who said Jan Parsons told her she had sex with Rob Lowe. … and that they all took turns filming each other while having sex with Mr. Lowe. The matter was eventually settled and Lowe accepted community service.

Here’s how Rob Lowe managed to redeem himself

In the aftermath of the sex tape scandal, almost everyone in Hollywood avoided Lowe. Everyone except a few of his friends. Only two people called [after the sex tape]. Jodie Foster and Don Simpson [the producer], the actor recalled when speaking with GQ. Jodie and I had done The Hotel New Hampshire together, and she sent me a note with a recurring line from John Irving: Keep going through the windows open. She said, you’ll be fine. Don basically said, F *** em if they can’t stand a joke.

The band also affected his career and for two years Lowe did not appear in anything. But then he got the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live where he openly laughed at himself. Just like that, Hollywood realized that Lowe could be funny and in no time the actor found himself doing comedy. Looking back, Lowe thought it was the right decision for him at the time. If you are in a period of transition, a period of rebuilding, a period of fallow, go to the opposite of your range, the actor explained. For me, it was comedy. Lorne Michaels and Mike Myers put me on Wayne’s World and Austin Powers.

Lowe has also been sober for 31 years now. Jet lag is the closest thing to getting high these days, the actor noted. I get a little dizzy and really energetic. Crazy energy. It’s cool. It reminds me of 1985. On a more serious note, however, Lowe believes that a person has to be fully committed to getting sober in order to get there. Nothing can make you sober unless you want to, the actor explained.

Today, Lowe remains happily married to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. He also realizes that second chances don’t come to everyone and that he doesn’t take his for granted.

