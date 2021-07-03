Connect with us

Entertainment

The 10 best main actor performances in comic book movie history

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 


With larger-than-life characters and fantastical elements, blockbuster comic book movies require solid top-tier performances in order to ground the film and make it accessible to audiences. Without a solid central performance, comic book movies can easily get too ridiculous or unrelated.

RELATED: The 10 Best Supporting Actor Performances In Comic Book Movie History

Performing in comic book movies presents actors with a unique set of challenges, as they have to be true to the character’s comic origin while making them believable on the big screen. Additionally, due to their source material, many of these characters are expected to possess a wide range of personality traits ranging from comedic or cartoonish to dramatic or threatening. Even with these challenges, there have been some incredible performances in the comic book movies.

ten Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad & Birds Of Prey

While Suicide Squad was not a universally beloved movie, one of the obvious bright spots was Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist turned criminal and in a relationship with the Joker.

Margot Robbie captured the great energy of the character, giving her a playful yet fierce personality. Margot Robbie is able to handle both the action and the comedic moments of the film, demonstrating her impressive range. His now iconic take on Harley Quinn became the definitive version and influenced how the character is portrayed in the future.

9 Wesley Snipes in the Blade

Before the recent boom in superhero movies, Blade was one of the forerunners who helped prove the viability of comic book movies. Blade follows a human-vampire hybrid as he tracks down vampires.

The success of Blade depended, in large part, on the central performance of Wesley Snipes. As a skilled martial artist, Wesley Snipes handles action sequences with ease. Plus, his effortless poise makes the character memorable. Wesley Snipes’ performance as a daywalker helped make Blade one of the best movies of his career and forever changed the history of comic book movies.

8 Michael Keaton in Batman

After the Adam West version of Batman, that of Tim Burton Batman ultimately brought a more serious, dark take on the character to the big screen. The film follows the Caped Crusader as he tries to stop the Joker from poisoning Gotham.

RELATED: The Flash: 10 Things We Hope To See From Michael Keaton’s Batman Return

Michael Keaton’s performance is still considered by many to be the best portrayal of Bruce Wayne. He brings both a tortured nature and a sense of humor to the character, balancing different aspects of his personality and capturing the essence of the comic book character.

7 Ryan Reynolds at Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

The character of Deadpool made his first film appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, despite Ryan Reynolds’ excellent casting choice, the character was barely recognizable and disappointed fans.

Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds got the chance to play the character again in dead Pool. He delivers one of the funniest performances in comic book history, offering witty jokes and sarcastic lines. Plus, he brings pathos to the character, giving audiences a reason to root for him and his relationship with Vanessa.

6 Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the elevator

Following the success of Heath Ledger’s Joker, who many consider to be the best villain in comic book film history, Joaquin Phoenix was given the daunting task of delivering his own performance as the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix’s engaged performance takes the character in a different direction, presenting the Joker as the product of a broken system and the unwitting symbol of a class war. It’s a darker, deeper look into the mind of this infamous villain. Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actorfor his performance in Joker.

5 Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman TV spot

After his memorable debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot portrayed Wonder Woman in the character’s first solo release. Set during World War I, the film follows Wonder Woman as she joins American pilot Steve Trevor in defeating Ares.

Gal Gadot delivers an outstanding performance in the lead role, portraying the character as powerful and confident while showing the character’s naivety as she leaves Themyscira for the first time. Her performance is charming, sympathetic and inspiring.

4 Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Located in the fictional nation of Wakanda, Black Panther centers around T’Challa as he gets used to becoming king after his father dies. The film was a commercial and critical success, becoming the first comic book film to win an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

RELATED: MCU: Chadwick Boseman’s 10 Best Black Panther Fights

One of the main reasons for the film’s success is Chadwick Boseman’s electric performance as T’Challa. The late actor gives an imposing performance, compelling as a warrior and empathetic as a son trying to adjust to the role he is suddenly pushed into. Cool, funny and heroic, Black Panther is absolutely one of Chadwick Boseman’s most impressive roles.

3 Christopher Reeve in Superman

Christopher Reeve in Superman

1978 Superman brought the iconic hero to the big screen in one of the first great superhero movies ever made. The film tells the origin story of Superman, following him from his escape from Krypton to his fight against Lex Luthor.

Actor Christopher Reeve brings the Man of Steel to life, who perfectly embodies the character’s sane and heroic nature. He is able to differentiate his performance as Clark Kent and Superman better than any actor, changing his manners, demeanor, and appearance in order to play them as separate characters.

2 Hugh Jackman in Logan

Hugh Jackman in Logan

Since his first appearance as a character in 2000, Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has been a fan favorite. While Hugh Jackman has been a central figure in many X Men movies, her best performance came during the character’s last appearance in Logan.

Hugh Jackman gives a gritty and dramatic performance as an aging killer who can no longer escape his past. Playing the tropes of western movies, especially Shane, the character is played as an old gunslinger who finds redemption through his childhood mentorship. Hugh Jackman’s moving performance is filled with rage, sadness and ultimately sacrificial love.

1 Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man

the years 2008 Iron Man was a huge success that kicked off the MCU and made the character, and Robert Downey Jr., a household name. The film familiarized audiences with the character’s origin story as he went from selfish playboy to superhero.

The main reason that the film and the character have become such success is mainly due to Robert Downey Jr.’s incredible performance as Tony Stark. He captures the character’s duality like no other actor could, delivering a charming and hilarious yet dramatic and tortured performance as Iron Man, cementing the character’s place at the heart of the MCU for the next decade.

NEXT: MCU: Ranking Every Major Performance In The Avengers Movies

Scarlet Witch using her powers and Harry Potter casting a spell


following
5 Marvel superheroes Harry Potter can beat (& 5 he can’t)


About the Author

Shane Redding
(55 articles published)

Shane Redding is a writer based in Nevada, United States. He earned a master’s degree from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, California. He now works as a Screen Rant List Writer for Valnet, Inc. In his spare time he enjoys playing and watching sports, theme parks, escape rooms, board games and spending time with his. family.

More from Shane Redding

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://screenrant.com/best-comic-book-movie-lead-acting-performances/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: