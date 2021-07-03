The 10 best main actor performances in comic book movie history

With larger-than-life characters and fantastical elements, blockbuster comic book movies require solid top-tier performances in order to ground the film and make it accessible to audiences. Without a solid central performance, comic book movies can easily get too ridiculous or unrelated.

Performing in comic book movies presents actors with a unique set of challenges, as they have to be true to the character’s comic origin while making them believable on the big screen. Additionally, due to their source material, many of these characters are expected to possess a wide range of personality traits ranging from comedic or cartoonish to dramatic or threatening. Even with these challenges, there have been some incredible performances in the comic book movies.

ten Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad & Birds Of Prey

While Suicide Squad was not a universally beloved movie, one of the obvious bright spots was Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist turned criminal and in a relationship with the Joker.

Margot Robbie captured the great energy of the character, giving her a playful yet fierce personality. Margot Robbie is able to handle both the action and the comedic moments of the film, demonstrating her impressive range. His now iconic take on Harley Quinn became the definitive version and influenced how the character is portrayed in the future.

9 Wesley Snipes in the Blade

Before the recent boom in superhero movies, Blade was one of the forerunners who helped prove the viability of comic book movies. Blade follows a human-vampire hybrid as he tracks down vampires.

The success of Blade depended, in large part, on the central performance of Wesley Snipes. As a skilled martial artist, Wesley Snipes handles action sequences with ease. Plus, his effortless poise makes the character memorable. Wesley Snipes’ performance as a daywalker helped make Blade one of the best movies of his career and forever changed the history of comic book movies.

8 Michael Keaton in Batman

After the Adam West version of Batman, that of Tim Burton Batman ultimately brought a more serious, dark take on the character to the big screen. The film follows the Caped Crusader as he tries to stop the Joker from poisoning Gotham.

Michael Keaton’s performance is still considered by many to be the best portrayal of Bruce Wayne. He brings both a tortured nature and a sense of humor to the character, balancing different aspects of his personality and capturing the essence of the comic book character.

7 Ryan Reynolds at Deadpool

The character of Deadpool made his first film appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, despite Ryan Reynolds’ excellent casting choice, the character was barely recognizable and disappointed fans.

Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds got the chance to play the character again in dead Pool. He delivers one of the funniest performances in comic book history, offering witty jokes and sarcastic lines. Plus, he brings pathos to the character, giving audiences a reason to root for him and his relationship with Vanessa.

6 Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Following the success of Heath Ledger’s Joker, who many consider to be the best villain in comic book film history, Joaquin Phoenix was given the daunting task of delivering his own performance as the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix’s engaged performance takes the character in a different direction, presenting the Joker as the product of a broken system and the unwitting symbol of a class war. It’s a darker, deeper look into the mind of this infamous villain. Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actorfor his performance in Joker.

5 Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman

After his memorable debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot portrayed Wonder Woman in the character’s first solo release. Set during World War I, the film follows Wonder Woman as she joins American pilot Steve Trevor in defeating Ares.

Gal Gadot delivers an outstanding performance in the lead role, portraying the character as powerful and confident while showing the character’s naivety as she leaves Themyscira for the first time. Her performance is charming, sympathetic and inspiring.

4 Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther

Located in the fictional nation of Wakanda, Black Panther centers around T’Challa as he gets used to becoming king after his father dies. The film was a commercial and critical success, becoming the first comic book film to win an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

One of the main reasons for the film’s success is Chadwick Boseman’s electric performance as T’Challa. The late actor gives an imposing performance, compelling as a warrior and empathetic as a son trying to adjust to the role he is suddenly pushed into. Cool, funny and heroic, Black Panther is absolutely one of Chadwick Boseman’s most impressive roles.

3 Christopher Reeve in Superman

1978 Superman brought the iconic hero to the big screen in one of the first great superhero movies ever made. The film tells the origin story of Superman, following him from his escape from Krypton to his fight against Lex Luthor.

Actor Christopher Reeve brings the Man of Steel to life, who perfectly embodies the character’s sane and heroic nature. He is able to differentiate his performance as Clark Kent and Superman better than any actor, changing his manners, demeanor, and appearance in order to play them as separate characters.

2 Hugh Jackman in Logan

Since his first appearance as a character in 2000, Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has been a fan favorite. While Hugh Jackman has been a central figure in many X Men movies, her best performance came during the character’s last appearance in Logan.

Hugh Jackman gives a gritty and dramatic performance as an aging killer who can no longer escape his past. Playing the tropes of western movies, especially Shane, the character is played as an old gunslinger who finds redemption through his childhood mentorship. Hugh Jackman’s moving performance is filled with rage, sadness and ultimately sacrificial love.

1 Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man

the years 2008 Iron Man was a huge success that kicked off the MCU and made the character, and Robert Downey Jr., a household name. The film familiarized audiences with the character’s origin story as he went from selfish playboy to superhero.

The main reason that the film and the character have become such success is mainly due to Robert Downey Jr.’s incredible performance as Tony Stark. He captures the character’s duality like no other actor could, delivering a charming and hilarious yet dramatic and tortured performance as Iron Man, cementing the character’s place at the heart of the MCU for the next decade.

