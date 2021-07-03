You can almost see the trailer for the film unfold in the first few pages.

A friendly repairman enters a house in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Fade in the cockpit of an airliner. A pilot opens his phone to a photo of his family held at gunpoint. A measured voice tells him he has a choice: blow up the plane or sacrifice his wife, son and newborn daughter.

Cue music and editing. An explosion, desperate car chases, a canister of gas rolling past the feet of terrified passengers, oxygen masks falling from the cabin ceiling, rushing fighter jets, the resolute faces of the crew and the lights of the cabin. ‘an approaching skyscraper.

Over 290 pages, Phoenix author TJ Newman’s debut thriller “Falling” unfolds like a blockbuster summer movie. Fast, furious, and fun if being strapped into the seat of an in-flight disaster is your idea of ​​escape.

The book is advancing at a rapid pace

The speed at which “Falling” takes place is what makes it an unforgettable experience. It’s also the plot’s biggest flaw. Books aren’t the literary equivalent of a pot of buttered popcorn, and reading isn’t the same as spending two hours of your life on the big screen.

Thrillers like these are built on two things: why does this happen and how are they going to come out of it? Getting out is a conclusion up front, unless you’re channeling Newton Thornburg and his crippling moral stories, in which case you’re not looking to escape.

Newman understands this. She knows the book she wants to land and never deviates from her flight plan. Even the terrible choice offered to pilot Bill Hoffman does not have the weight of a real possibility. He says it clearly from the start, when he tells the terrorist,“I am not going to crash this plane and you are not going to kill my family.”

It could be an intense pivot point if Hoffman were ethically challenged, damaged, if he was nothing less than the hero he is to his family, crew, and passengers. But no, compromise doesn’t make for a summer blockbuster.

So it remains to be seen how Hoffman, his wife, his fearless crew, and a determined FBI agent are going to find a way out of the nightmarish dilemma they find themselves in.

Newman’s experience as a flight attendant pays off

This is where Newman really falters. She highlights her decade of experience as a flight attendant. Access the cockpit, enlist an ABP (able-bodied) cadre, spot a potential terrorist, fight a chemical attack.

Newman doesn’t try to borrow from other aviation thrillers. She avoids ThomasH. Block’s harsh science festivities don’t attempt a Michael Crichton-style avionics deconstruction, and offer none of John J. Nance’s elaborate conspiracies.

She could easily have adopted the model featured in the grandfather of all air disaster novels, Arthur Hailey’s “Airport” in 1968, which used a time bomb (literally) to go from crisis to crisis and lead to one of the most unfortunate phrases in all of Hollywood-dom: “the star-studded cast.”

Rather, Newman provides a clear picture of probability. This is how a terrorist attack could take place today at 35,000 feet. It’s easy to imagine her mentally testing hypotheses as she sits in a jump seat during red-eye flights.

A story told from 4 points of view

The result is poignant and authentic. However, this is at odds with the book’s opening, an unfortunate dream sequence drenched in blood, chaos, and indecision that never really materializes in Newman’s account.

The hijacking itself is deceptively simple. Newman’s terrorists are not part of a cabal driven by political or religious demagoguery. Their motivations are personal and anchored in the news. She tries to avoid clichés by establishing empathy rather than antipathy.

Newman controls the narrative by limiting his story to four main points of view: Bill in the cockpit; Jo, a senior flight attendant who takes control of the passenger cabin; Bill’s wife, Carrie, has been held hostage in her home with their young son and newborn daughter; and Theo, an FBI agent at odds with his supervisors in their efforts to avert disaster.

The only perspective missing are the passengers, the 144 souls whose fate is turned over to the flight crew as they tie up. Perhaps this is Newman’s point. We see them in the same way that flight attendants have to regularly assess anyone who gets on a plane. Notas individuals but categories, aids and problems.

“Falling” is Newman’s debut novel

The story behind “Falling” and how Newman, a first-time author with no writing credits, ended up landing a multi-book deal is almost as relentless as the book itself.

Newman, who grew up in Mesa and worked at Changing Hands Bookstore, had always dreamed of being a writer before becoming a flight attendant.

As Newman explains in the book’s afterword, she sent queries to 41 agents who rejected her proposal. The 42nd said yes.

“Falling” delivers something heartfelt on the way to its agonizing conclusion, a literary antidote to September 11, 2001, when planes were used as missiles to target American cities.

Newman also pays a direct tribute to Captain Sully Sullenberger and his miraculous landing from a US Airways flight on the Hudson River.

As Hoffman’s plane makes its final descent, Newman turns his story into a sort of tribute to those events. It’s sentimental and heartfelt and, one way or another, it works.

Pure Hollywood.

Signing of TJ Newman’s book

What:Author TJ Newman signs copies of his first thriller, “Falling”.

When:7 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Poisoned Pen Bookstore in Scottsdale.

Robert Anglen investigates consumer issues for The Republic. If you are the victim of fraud, waste or abuse, contact them at [email protected] or 602-444-8694. Follow him on twitter @robertanglen

Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.