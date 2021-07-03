Everything the novel reveals about Cliff

Once upon a time in hollywoodThe novel introduces new details about the characters explored in the 2019 Tarantinos movie, while also revealing a lot more about the mysterious stuntman Cliff Booth. The film is another re-imagining of Tarantino’s story, putting 1969 Hollywood actor Rick Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth against the Manson family with the tragic Tate murders looming above. Although DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Rick, Cliff Booth became Tarantino’s newest classic character, which the novel only makes more apparent.

Played by an aging Brad Pitt, Cliff is charming because of Pitts’ appearance, his going with the flow, and his unconditional loyalty to struggling and declining actor Rick Dalton. While most of his time is spent driving Rick, trying to land a stunt job on Ricks’ new projects, and watching shows with his dog in his trailer, Once upon a time in hollywood sees Cliff enter the hot water when he falls in love with a young hippie girl. He eventually discovers that she is a member of the Manson family living at Spahn Ranch, which leads to a vicious confrontation that historically targeted actress Sharon Tate.

The novel essentially shifts much of Rick’s attention in the film to Cliff, revealing an abundance of stories, personal anecdotes, and revelations left ambiguous in the film. While the movie Cliff features a laid back, cool character who just wants to go out on acid, do stunts, and date Manson girls, the novel version of Cliff is much more complex. Here are all the important new details about Cliff Booth revealed in Tarantinos new Once upon a time in hollywood novel.

Cliff killed his wife

One of the most debated topics after Once upon a time in hollywoodthe release was whether Cliff had in fact murdered his wife. In the movie, many believe he killed her, but since there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him, he got away with the murder. A flashback scene shows Cliff on the boat with his wife before the murder, where she fights with him to her clear annoyance. While it’s clear that he is involved in her death, Tarantino leaves it in doubt as to whether he actually intended to kill her or not.

Tarantinos Once upon a time in hollywood The novel clears up the confusion, definitely claiming that Cliff killed his wife, albeit on a hotter instinct of the moment, possibly born out of his time as a soldier. Cliff is immediately filled with regret when he sees his wife, who is now practically cut in half by the impact of the spear. He sits down with her and holds the two halves of her body together for 7 hours as they tell the story of their relationship. Cliff calls the Coast Guard, but once they arrive and try to move her, she collapses and dies. While it’s hard to believe such a bloody scene wasn’t included in the movie, it adds a lot more to the exploration of Cliffs’ character, especially since his remorse didn’t stop it. to try to get away with the murder.

Cliff was a decorated hero of WWII

Not surprisingly given his physical abilities in fights and stunts, Cliff Booth has proven to be a hero of WWII. According to Tarantinos’ book, Cliff killed more Japanese soldiers than any other American soldier and took morbid pride in them. His actions in war even earned him two Medals of Valor, which made him almost untouchable in the United States when the nation viewed him as a war hero.

Cliffs’ accomplishments during WWII allow him to get away with almost every other crime, including the murder of his wife. Being a war hero and celebrated within the military, he was able to sidestep the implications of his wife’s murder, among other things, once he learned of his invincibility. the Once upon a time in hollywood The novel explains that Cliff believes that the number of Japanese he killed during the war may make up for the personal crimes he committed afterwards.

How he got his dog

Aside from his close friendship with recently revealed bipolar actor Rick Dalton, Cliffs dog Brandy appears to be the only other individual he has a genuine connection with. A picturesque scene in Once upon a time in hollywoodThe film shows Cliff returning to his trailer to feed his dog, make canned macaroni and cheese, and watch Mannix. He gives Brandy an unholy amount of wet and dry dog ​​food and trains her not to eat until he has had his first bite. Brandy becomes much more vicious later in the film when she tears apart the Manson family members who attack Cliff and Rick, suggesting that there could be a lot more behind her than just a loyal dog.

Tarantino says more about Cliffs’ loyal pitbull in the novel, explaining that he brought her on the set of a movie in which she was the star. Cliff received Brandy as a way to pay off a debt because she was valuable as a dog fighting champion. Just when Tarantino couldn’t have made Cliff more controversial with completed murders, he makes him a fan of dogfights, even showing up to watch some of his fights. While this detail doesn’t help make Cliff a more likable character, it does part of the reason why Brandy was so fierce when he killed the Mansons.

He murdered several people and got away

Not only did Cliff get away with murdering his wife because of his war hero status, he was also never convicted of the murders of two Italian gangsters. the Once upon a time in hollywood book reveals that Cliff shot two thugs at point blank range after realizing he would get away with it. As he believed, he was never charged with their murders and found he could continue to commit crimes without any real consequences.

Tarantino’s book reveals that the same stuntman, Buster, who gave him his dog Brandy was also later murdered by Cliff. Buster had suggested that they cheat the game and let Brandy die in a fight, making more money by betting on the opposing dog instead. Cliff didn’t like Buster to imply that they were killing his beloved dog Brandy, so Cliff killed him with his bare hands in an act of rage. Just like before, Cliff Booth got away with his murder.

Cliff is a movie buff

Much like the characters of Tarantino, Cliff Booth is revealed to be a movie buff in the manner of Tarantino himself. Considering Tarantino started making films due to his deep adoration for classic movie westerns, kung fu movies, the grindhouse, samurai, crime, and B movies, it’s no surprise that he has incorporated his most inspiring films into the character of Cliffs. One of Booths favorite directors is Akira Kurosawa, his director favorites being Seven Samurai and Ikiru, which influenced many upcoming Hollywood movies. Unsurprisingly, Booth thinks influential new European directors like Swedish Ingmar Bergman, French François Truffaut and Italian Federico Fellini are either boring or overdone.

Booths favorite actor is Toshiro Mifune, who has stood out for his 16 collaborations with Cliffs favorite director Kurosawa. He typically played the nastier and more unpredictable roles, though he was the originator of the anonymous, wandering ronin archetype that would later be portrayed by Clint Eastwood in westerns and spaghetti westerns. Since Once upon a time in hollywood is extremely tied to the western and spaghetti western cinematic movements of the late 1960s, these roles and genres quite live up to Cliffs alley. While revealing her alien cinematic expertise may seem more contemplative than the characterization of Cliff’s films suggests, it does add a sentimental piece that helps piece together the stuntman puzzle.

Cliff almost became a pimp

Before deciding to continue his life as a Hollywood stuntman, Cliff considered the path of the pimp in Paris. After World War II, Cliff received advice from a Frenchman to consider becoming a pimp. The novel engages in an obscene and misogynistic dialogue that is not uncommon in Tarantino films, although it further supports the idea that Cliff is a deeply morally questionable character. Luckily for Cliffs good pal Rick Dalton, he passed on the pimping career and used his violent inclinations to make Once upon a time in hollywoodinstead of Western TV shows.

