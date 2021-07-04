Bollywood Boyz Discuss WWE Indian Talent Hunt, How ‘Amazing’ Every Reunion They Had With Vince McMahon





The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil) were recent guests of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast to discuss a number of different topics after their WWE release, and how they only had amazing meetings with President Vince McMahon before they left. The highlights are below. Samir says every meeting they had with Vince McMahon was amazing: Every encounter we had with Vince was amazing. He was always kind and appreciated everything we did. The first time we worked after a while we arrived with our pink gear and glasses. Vince walked over to us and thought, It’s money. He’s always been so good to us and that’s why we’ve always been so grateful. We were always on the right track, learning on the fly and preparing. Sunil talks about Indus Sher and WWE’s hunt for the next big Indian star: They are looking for big Indian stars and the next breakout star. They try, but were the only two Indians out there who are TV ready and have the confidence that we can come in with anyone and deliver. In January at Superstar Show, they put us there with the new kids. They have a long way to go. We were told to make them shine and everyone was telling us behind the back that we made them look like a million bucks. This is our job. Being ready for WWE TV is a lot different from being a wrestler. Many of them are still learning. Samir explains how Indian talent is booming: India is booming and we were ready and prepared for any opportunity that presented itself and we know how to work and are charismatic guys. (H / T and transcribed by Fighter)

