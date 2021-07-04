Cubs Nico Hoerner were probably activated on Sunday





CINCINNATI Looks like Nico hoerner has completed his rehabilitation mission and is about to join the team. Hoerner, 24, was with the squad on Saturday and trained at batting ahead of the game. The second baseman had a day off scheduled after playing two consecutive nights. Hoerner, absent since May 26 due to strain in his left hamstring, is expected to be activated before Sunday’s game. He has a .338 / .405 / .432 slash in 21 games. Just come back and check with the coaches to see how he feels, manager David Ross mentionned. He played back to back [games]. I talked to her a bit and [he] think everything went well. He scored first on a brace the other day which is good [that he] tested that. I said it felt good. Hell is doing some drills today and reviewing the coaches and hopefully will be ready tomorrow, Monday at the latest. Like Hoerner, right-handed Trevor Williams returns to Chicago, he had an appendectomy early last month. Williams made his second start in rehab on Friday, playing five innings and allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The numbers were good, Ross said. I watched most of it this morning. It looked like a little traffic at times. Good cursors in there, good breakthrough throws and the change looked OK. Some lack of stroke in the arm. [Didnt quite have] the fastball command right from the start. Pretty good exit, I thought. That’s a lot of options. I would love to keep giving it another start and really stretch it. I didn’t think I would say he was locked up [during] his last departure. But that being said, a pitcher of its caliber is always welcome. He said it First baseman Antoine Rizzo on the recent Cubs stretch: were on a skid and it’s no fun. Losing sucks. We just have to come tomorrow and be ready to play. From now until the trade deadline. You are going to be asking questions every day and rightly so because there will be rumors and stories written. But it’s up to all of us in the clubhouse to stay connected, stay together, and take it day to day. Every shot in baseball for the next 30 days, or whatever.

