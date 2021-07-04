What Hollywood taught Miyung Kim about running an award-winning advertising agency





By Samantha Mei Topp Advertising industry star Miyung Kim uses her first experience in Hollywood cinema to create award-winning commercials with her agency MKIM & Co

As a child, Mikyung Kim devoured any kind of filmed medium. “Even the ads,” she says. “I was fascinated by the stories. I always knew that I was really passionate about cinema and that it was more than a hobby. Born in Seoul and raised in Hong Kong, Kim started a film club at her school and held a film festival for all high school students in the city. “I understood that I love to organize things and allow people to do something creative,” she says. After studying cinema in Boston, Kim went to work in Hollywood before her path took her to marketing. Kim became the youngest TV manager in Ogilvy Hong Kong, then decided to go it alone. Here, she explains how she went from being a freelancer to setting up her own agency, MKIM & Co. See also: Michael Liew left corporate life for a rewarding creative career I made my debut in Los Angeles working for Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is known for films like Bird man, The ghost and Babel. I would read scripts that people sent him, then summarize and rate them for him to consider. It was the first time that I had a glimpse of the world of professional cinema. I really started to understand what goes into the development of a movie. I also worked later with Michel Gondry, who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit. See Also: Director Quek Shio Chuan Tells Deeply Personal Stories Through His Films My experiences with these two respected directors have taught me how it really works in Hollywood. I realized how difficult it is and how competitive the industry is. You have to be tough and stick to it for a long time because success does not come easily or quickly. I saw the struggles and challenges that my boss, Julie Fong, was facing at the time, despite being a famous producer in Los Angeles. I realized that you always have to hurry, no matter how successful you are. These lessons were invaluable to take with me when I moved from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. See also: Up close with award-winning Malaysian filmmaker Chong Keat Aun An image from MKIM & Co’s campaign for Hong Kong Ballet. (Image: courtesy MKIM & Co and Hong Kong Ballet)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://my.asiatatler.com/society/mikyung-kim-on-founding-award-winning-advertising-agency-mkim-co The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos