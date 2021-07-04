Judge to hear Bessemer Trust removal from Britney Spears guardianshipExBulletin





Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images A Los Angeles Superior Court judge confirmed on Friday that she would soon hear a motion filed by Bessemer Trust, a wealth management company, to step down as the planned co-custodian of the icon’s financial transactions. pop Britney Spears. The company asked to quit the arrangement in a court application on Thursday. The company cited the singer’s anguished comments in court late last month as the reason for his departure. Judge Brenda Penny set a July 14 hearing date for Bessemer’s claim on Friday. The company said in its file on Thursday that until Spears spoke in court on June 23, it believed Spears was voluntarily under trusteeship and that it had consented to the entry of Bessemer Trust as co-curator to the alongside Spears’ father, Jamie Spears. In his record, Bessemer said: “Following the testimony of the Curator at the June 23 hearing, however, the petitioner [Bessemer Trust] realized that the priest is opposed to maintaining its guardianship and wishes to end the guardianship. The petitioner has heard from the curator and respects her wishes. “ The company also said its role has yet to take effect. He wrote that he is “not currently authorized to act, has taken no action as custodian, has made no decision as custodian, has not received any assets from the estate [and] took no charge. “ Judge Penny on Wednesday rejected the singer’s request to remove her father from the financial aspects of his guardianship. So far, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III has not filed a motion to end the guardianship. The next court date is set for July 14.

