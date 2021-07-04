Fast & Furious 9 THE first “truly surreal” experience, according to actor Vinnie Bennett

Christchurch actor Vinnie Bennett, who has a key role in the latest Fast & Furious movie, says there’s no way to prepare for the amount of publicity this franchise is generating.



Photo: Supplied / Vinnie Bennett

Bennett landed the role of a lifetime playing young Dominic Toretto in the ninth edition of the hit Fast & Furious franchise.

It premiered in New Zealand theaters last month and had the highest grossing opening weekend of any film in the country in the past 18 months.

It also grossed around $ 70 million when it was first released over the weekend in the United States and Canada, making it the most successful film to release since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, Bennett had well-regarded performances in the film Human traces, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, appearing in the television series The bad seed, in addition to being in Dirty rich and Ghost in the shell.

The 28-year-old is currently in Los Angeles after attending the official premiere.

Fast & Furious is Studio Universal’s biggest franchise and grossed $ 6 billion at the box office.

American actor Vin Diesel has been an anchor presence throughout the films playing the character of Dominic Toretto, who presides over a family of sympathetic car thieves.

In the last opus, there are flashbacks, and Bennett plays the young Dominic Toretto.

Bennett said Sunday morning attending the official premiere was truly surreal with Hollywood Boulevard back in action after being stranded for so long.

“Seeing all the fans and walking the mat with some of the stars that I hadn’t even met yet was amazing.”

Bennett said there was no way to prepare for the amount of publicity generated by something like this movie.

“I feel like I’m still not very good with cameras and even interviews really, especially here I still find that I try to make my words very clear to the American public, just because I understand. that they could hear the Kiwi accent and say “what did he say?” “

He said it was a nervous wait to find out whether or not he got the part and he only found out about it two weeks after his final audition.

“I had lost my cell phone which was even more frustrating, you know how to communicate through other people’s phones, by logging into my email.”

Bennett said there was an email from his agent asking him to call.

“And if that was good news, maybe he would have just told me instead of just saying call me, so I started to think too much about it and say to myself ‘oh that’s gonna be. a bad new “.”

Bennett finally learned the good news during a conference call with a number of agents.

“I screamed a lot, I got up a bit and I ran to my hotel room, I just panicked, I called my grandmother, my mother, my friends with whom I have watched these movies when I was a kid. “

Bennett said it all happened a few years ago, since the film was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. He was told to keep it a secret at this point, but said he had to tell his family and friends.

He said the franchise has a very loyal fan base and that he is happy to interact with fans.

“I know there are a lot of fans in this franchise and they’re so passionate, you know they’ve been in this franchise for 20 years now.”

Bennett said he started acting as a teenager because he found it fun, but his acting teachers encouraged him to take it further.

It’s like a big leap to take small projects to the top of the action world with this franchise, he said.

Bennett said he felt quite optimistic and generally struggled to look at himself on screen.

“I’m pretty critical and can be pretty tough on some of the decisions that I may have made on screen, I feel like a lot of actors are sort of doing the same thing, but with this one , I was quite surprised that there wasn’t much self-criticism that came from my ending on this one. I was pretty excited about my performance. “

‘Full of action and explosions’

The film was released in Australia and New Zealand on June 17.

Bennett said he was thrilled to hear it was New Zealand’s top-grossing opening weekend of all films in the past 18 months.

“It’s so full of action and explosions and all that and it’s really best experienced in a movie theater, I think.”

Bennett said he was not that similar to the character of Dom Toretto.

“I feel like I can be quite awkward, I don’t know, I feel like I like joking a little more than he does, but when it’s necessary I feel like I can embody those kinds of characters. “

He said he was nervous when he first watched the film when it premiered in New Zealand.

Bennett has said so far that he hasn’t seen how his roles will fit into the rest of the main story.

“I was flown to London for a day, I was there for a week, but it was a filming day and literally all I had to do was get out of a jail cell, then go about 10 yards and that was it and then we moved, the company shipped it to LA where we finished the rest of the movie. “

Bennett said he was “not too much of a car guy” and that he had a stuntman who was the driver in the racing scenes.

He said the stuntmen are amazing and put their necks on the line for their careers and are great at what they do.

“I don’t know how you train for that, you know, how do you train to get a car out of a huge building to some sort of security below and out before it explodes?” “

Right now he’s riding in his friend’s Dodge, he said.

“But being part of this franchise, I obviously learned more about cars myself, so I don’t know, maybe I’ll end up getting something soon, something a little bit cool. don’t think it’s going to be something ridiculous like a Lamborghini or something, I don’t need it. “

Bennett said it was quite heartbreaking to see a lot of beautiful vehicles catch on fire in the movie, but said “I would say the action is worth it”.

Bennett has said it looks like Fast & Furious 10 could be the final installment of the ongoing storyline.