Fans say ‘The Dark Knight’ started a big deal in Hollywood

Like most directors, Christopher Nolan had a very particular vision for the making of his Black Knight trilogy for CC.

Say what you want about it, the trilogy featured one of the best portrayals of Batman ever thanks to the design of Christian Bale and Nolan. When Batman begins created, it was clear that we weren’t going to have a Joel Schumacher movie. What followed were some very dark Batman movies unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Nolan’s Batman wasn’t always meant to be the right guy. The real villains were even more twisted than they expected, too, thanks to some serious action method that may or may not have messed up some spirits and forced some fans to think the trilogy was cursed.

Eventually, the trilogy left its mark. No matter what you think about it, some fans think it started a horrible trend in Hollywood that still hasn’t died out. But it’s not so much Nolan’s fault as his incompetent writing.

No one has been able to live up to “The Dark Knight”

Speaking about Nolan’s best movie in the trilogy, The Dark Night, the writers of Cracked wondered if the movie was that good when Nolan brought up a lot of things other Batman movies had done before.

“It’s Batman stopping the forces of evil again, it deals with the duality of being a vigilante in bat form again, and it ends with the Joker hanging down from above again, because apparently the Joker cannot be stopped if on the first floor, ”wrote writer Daniel Dockery.

He concluded that it was because the movie asked the question “What if this whole superhero thing isn’t the coolest thing there is?” According to him, asking this question has become a trend in superhero movies. “Superheroism is dark and ugly, and the only strong emotion a superhero has is dread.” After that, every superhero movie wanted to be dark.

Look at the current state of the DCEU. Ben Affleck’s Batman was certainly very dark, as was Robert Pattinson’s. Even outside of the DCEU, you can find traces of darkness in superhero movies.

“We all know of the DCEU, which seems to take on Sisyphus’s task of trying to make a good Superman movie, only to have that lens roll back and crash three times in a row,” Dockery continued. “But you can find touches of The black Knight in all of The Amazing Spider-Man terrible, humorless series The Fantastic Four to restart. All are dark, but none really follow through on the central idea.

“The black Knight, however, ends with Batman attacking one of four friends he has around the world and then saying, “You know what? I’ll take the blame for my Fuckthe murders of a friend, and then NO ONE will love me OR my sweet motorbike, because no one is supposed to love me, and that’s how it always happens with me. Just like with pulp Fiction, the distinctive style actually turns out to serve something more. “

Other superhero movies try to be as dark and brooding as The black Knight, but none have hit the mark yet because they can’t really fit it into their plot.

“The Incredible Spider-Man ends with someone telling Spider-Man not to get too close to people because they’re going to get hurt, but Spider-Man gets rid of him and comes back to Emma Stone’s heart. same Batman vs. Superman, where Batman is so dark that he marks people with his logo in case it could get them brutally killed in prison, ends with Batman suddenly wanting to be the Justice League scout leader. Only The black Knight makes you think, ‘You know, I’d rather be Alfred.’ “

Nolan seems to have given us some of the best superhero movies because he knew he wanted to be dark and stick to it. He didn’t care about making the movie the others wanted him to make. Maybe the reason they’ve worked so well is that they’re not superhero movies at all.

Darkness and realism make the trilogy

Many fans agree that the Nolan trilogy sparked a renaissance in superhero movies. But maybe it’s because they’re so real and technically not superhero movies.

Fanside wrote: “The black Knight changed things ten years ago, forever, for better or for worse. Look at the superhero landscape today: Billion dollar movies are now the litmus test for success, and The black Knight was the first to cross this finish line in its genre. “

They believe that the trilogy, in particular The black Knight, set very high standards in the gloomy and brooding department. In fact, they were so high; no one can reach them.

“The black Knight didn’t just change things for the better. The DCEU tried to add moody atmospheres to their new universe, starting with Steel man and failing spectacularly by the time Justice League arrived. Sonys Spider-verse needed to call their local, friendly Marvel affiliates to lighten up Spiderman and bring him back to the fun, smarmy character he always should have been. “

The black Knight came out at the time Iron Man only “conveyed the spectacle and the mysticism” and instead focused on “an essay on the human condition”.

“He’s a commercial and critical darling who cannot be duplicated even though some still consider him the standard bearer of the superhero genre mainly because it was never a superhero movie,” they. “It was a psychological crime drama with villains and comedic heroes as a part of it.”

So if the DCEU continues to be dark and brooding, you have to thank Nolan for it. Only we can bet that any future superhero movies that try to pursue this genre will likely fail like they always have. Nolan has created something that no one else can copy. It’s like inception, a noir crime film in a superhero movie. Genius.

