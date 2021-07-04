Prime Time: Netflix takes inspiration from the year 2000 in Polish thriller

Technical difficulties are usually not accompanied by hostages and a gun, but they are. A Sundance 2021 selection led by Jakub Piatek comes to Netflix with Bartosz Bielenia as Sebastian, a young man who locks himself in a television studio on New Years Eve 1999 taking the host and the security guard hostage.

History

This fast paced drama hits the floor by wasting no time with presentations. Within minutes, the viewer is drawn into a dangerous situation based on real events when men stormed a television studio during the same period.

The film takes place in Poland, December 31, 1999. Before the day when it was believed that the world was going to end. People stock up on non-perishable items and wait for the technology around them to break down at midnight. Although the sentence Year 2000 was never spoken in the movie, the start of a new millennium was enough to piss people off. The year 2000 issue centered around a computer bug that predicted that computers and operating systems would fail to adjust the date from 99 to 2000 without reverting to 1900. It might sound silly now, but it was. taken very seriously for a while and researched for over a year.

Poland has a long history of unrest. At the time of 1999, the fall of communism in Poland was only ten years ago. Things were still adjusting and Poland just joined NATO that year. A series of demonstrations by farmers and workers were underway, adding to the general chaos. Adding a judgment Day conspiracy has only added to the stress of a country trying to pull itself together.

‘Prime Time’ – Up close and personal

Michal luka perfectly captures the anxiety and tension in the room with its cinematography. A shaky camera shows the instability of the situation and that no one, not even the leader, knows what will follow. The camera is almost a second behind each action, making the viewer believe that they have missed something for a moment. Using this method gives the public the same uneasiness that negotiators do when trying to gain control. Once the camera leaves the TV studio and enters a safe area, it comes to a stop; the movements are now fluid, a sense of confidence is given back to the audience until we come back to the waving gun.

The use of cameras is important because in the studio four TV cameras are used to switch between the two. the Multi-room The setup acts as the negotiators’ only eye to see what Sebastian is doing. The audience gets the exclusive look by being on the ground with them, seeing what they are doing all the time. The result is a stronger connection with him, seeing a cry for help rather than the desensitized nature of looking at people through a screen.

Foundry

Bielenia as a leader works alongside Madeleine Poplawska as the host who talks too much and Andrzej Klak like the security guard who is a man of few words. The three have incredible onscreen chemistry together as they go through all the emotions during this intense hostage situation. Although Sebastian (Bielenia) is the abuser, his human side stands out, which makes the two people who are most afraid to take care of him the most as well. This question arises throughout the film, who is the victim in such a situation ?.

Bielenia does an amazing job from start to finish and is a prize to look on the screen.

In the details

One wonderful detail that was used repeatedly throughout the film was their choice of transitions. In the control room of the television studio, there were several screens showing the different channels and what was being broadcast there. The variety from each small television to the next was very different; showing citizens partying while welcoming the new year and other clips show protests and steps. The idea comes to viewers who is watching which channel? Who has the privilege of ignoring what is going on in the world and can happily watch an orchestra play a symphony?

This same notion can be compared in most countries and especially today in the United States. It’s easy to turn the news off when you don’t hear what you want and move on to something that may be in keeping with your opinions. It is also easy to not pay attention at all and to live in ignorance. Piatek knew what he was doing by adding these moments dividing the movie and giving audiences a second to breathe, but the truth behind those moments is crucial to the script.

Subtitles or dubbing?

This international cinema is available on Netflix with an English dubbed version. It might be tempting to choose this version, but watching in Polish is recommended. Not only is the unparalleled dialogue a distracting watch, but this film also contains plenty of emotional monologues that must be heard directly by the actor. But voice the actors are talented and appreciated, they did not have the same time and the same direction that the actors present received. It may take more effort to watch the movie, but the viewer will forget that they were even in a different language by the end.

Closing thoughts

Sebastian’s desperation is clear by the time he’s onscreen. Shake with a unique spirit, to go on live television. He will do whatever it takes to make that happen. This international Netflix Thriller in French is a must-have watch that will keep audiences spellbound until the very end. The suspense was executed perfectly with thoughtful cinematography and passionate acting. Prime time it is 93 minutes of pure uncertainty for the continuation.

Where to look

Stream Prime Time on Netflix now.

Bartosz Bielenia can be seen in the upcoming film Applause which is currently in post-production and directed by Juraj Lehotsky.

Actors: Bartosz Bielenia, Magdalena Poplawska, Andrzej Klak, Malgorzata Hahewka, Dobromir Dymecki, Monika Frajczyk, Cezary Kosinski, Adam Nawojczyk

Director: Jakub Piatek | Writer: Lukasz Czapski | Producers: Jakub Razowski & Krzysztof Terej

Through Jacques Colin