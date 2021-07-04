Entertainment
Prime Time: Netflix takes inspiration from the year 2000 in Polish thriller
Photo: Prime Time / Netflix
Technical difficulties are usually not accompanied by hostages and a gun, but they are. A Sundance 2021 selection led by Jakub Piatek comes to Netflix with Bartosz Bielenia as Sebastian, a young man who locks himself in a television studio on New Years Eve 1999 taking the host and the security guard hostage.
History
This fast paced drama hits the floor by wasting no time with presentations. Within minutes, the viewer is drawn into a dangerous situation based on real events when men stormed a television studio during the same period.
The film takes place in Poland, December 31, 1999. Before the day when it was believed that the world was going to end. People stock up on non-perishable items and wait for the technology around them to break down at midnight. Although the sentence Year 2000 was never spoken in the movie, the start of a new millennium was enough to piss people off. The year 2000 issue centered around a computer bug that predicted that computers and operating systems would fail to adjust the date from 99 to 2000 without reverting to 1900. It might sound silly now, but it was. taken very seriously for a while and researched for over a year.
Related article: In the Heights Behind the Scenes and Full Cast & Crew Comments / Feedback
Poland has a long history of unrest. At the time of 1999, the fall of communism in Poland was only ten years ago. Things were still adjusting and Poland just joined NATO that year. A series of demonstrations by farmers and workers were underway, adding to the general chaos. Adding a judgment Day conspiracy has only added to the stress of a country trying to pull itself together.
‘Prime Time’ – Up close and personal
Michal luka perfectly captures the anxiety and tension in the room with its cinematography. A shaky camera shows the instability of the situation and that no one, not even the leader, knows what will follow. The camera is almost a second behind each action, making the viewer believe that they have missed something for a moment. Using this method gives the public the same uneasiness that negotiators do when trying to gain control. Once the camera leaves the TV studio and enters a safe area, it comes to a stop; the movements are now fluid, a sense of confidence is given back to the audience until we come back to the waving gun.
The use of cameras is important because in the studio four TV cameras are used to switch between the two. the Multi-room The setup acts as the negotiators’ only eye to see what Sebastian is doing. The audience gets the exclusive look by being on the ground with them, seeing what they are doing all the time. The result is a stronger connection with him, seeing a cry for help rather than the desensitized nature of looking at people through a screen.
Related article: WATCH the Hollywood Insiders CEO Pritan Ambroases sends love letter to Black Lives Matter VIDEO
To subscribe to the Hollywood Insiders YouTube channel, by clicking here.
Foundry
Bielenia as a leader works alongside Madeleine Poplawska as the host who talks too much and Andrzej Klak like the security guard who is a man of few words. The three have incredible onscreen chemistry together as they go through all the emotions during this intense hostage situation. Although Sebastian (Bielenia) is the abuser, his human side stands out, which makes the two people who are most afraid to take care of him the most as well. This question arises throughout the film, who is the victim in such a situation ?.
Bielenia does an amazing job from start to finish and is a prize to look on the screen.
In the details
One wonderful detail that was used repeatedly throughout the film was their choice of transitions. In the control room of the television studio, there were several screens showing the different channels and what was being broadcast there. The variety from each small television to the next was very different; showing citizens partying while welcoming the new year and other clips show protests and steps. The idea comes to viewers who is watching which channel? Who has the privilege of ignoring what is going on in the world and can happily watch an orchestra play a symphony?
Related article: Why Queen Elizabeth II is one of the greatest monarchs | Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (Video Insight)
Click here to learn more about the Hollywood Insiders vision, values and mission statement here Media has a responsibility to improve our world the Hollywood Insider fully focuses on substance and meaningful entertainment, against gossip and scandal, by combining entertainment, education and philanthropy.
This same notion can be compared in most countries and especially today in the United States. It’s easy to turn the news off when you don’t hear what you want and move on to something that may be in keeping with your opinions. It is also easy to not pay attention at all and to live in ignorance. Piatek knew what he was doing by adding these moments dividing the movie and giving audiences a second to breathe, but the truth behind those moments is crucial to the script.
Subtitles or dubbing?
This international cinema is available on Netflix with an English dubbed version. It might be tempting to choose this version, but watching in Polish is recommended. Not only is the unparalleled dialogue a distracting watch, but this film also contains plenty of emotional monologues that must be heard directly by the actor. But voice the actors are talented and appreciated, they did not have the same time and the same direction that the actors present received. It may take more effort to watch the movie, but the viewer will forget that they were even in a different language by the end.
Associated article: the HoLlywood insiders CEO Pritan Ambroase: The importance of the Venice Film Festival as a protector of cinema
Related article: Masters of Cinema Archives: The Hollywood Insider Pays Homage to La Vie En Rose, Exclusive Interview with Director Olivier Dahan
Associated article: Do you want GUARANTEED SUCCESS? Remove these ten words from your vocabulary | Instantly transform your life
Closing thoughts
Sebastian’s desperation is clear by the time he’s onscreen. Shake with a unique spirit, to go on live television. He will do whatever it takes to make that happen. This international Netflix Thriller in French is a must-have watch that will keep audiences spellbound until the very end. The suspense was executed perfectly with thoughtful cinematography and passionate acting. Prime time it is 93 minutes of pure uncertainty for the continuation.
Where to look
Stream Prime Time on Netflix now.
Bartosz Bielenia can be seen in the upcoming film Applause which is currently in post-production and directed by Juraj Lehotsky.
Actors: Bartosz Bielenia, Magdalena Poplawska, Andrzej Klak, Malgorzata Hahewka, Dobromir Dymecki, Monika Frajczyk, Cezary Kosinski, Adam Nawojczyk
Director: Jakub Piatek | Writer: Lukasz Czapski | Producers: Jakub Razowski & Krzysztof Terej
Through Jacques Colin
Click here to read Hollywood Insiders Love letter from CEO Pritan Ambroases to Black Lives Matter, in which he discusses more than police reform, press freedom and more, click here.
Extract from the love letter: the Hollywood Insiders CEO / editor
Just a reminder, that the Black Lives Matter movement is not limited to police brutality and extends to banks, housing, education, medicine, infrastructure, etc. We have the space and time for all of your stories. We believe in peaceful / non-violent protests and I would like to ask the rest of the media to focus on 95% of protests that are peaceful and work effectively with positive changes happening on a daily basis. The media have a responsibility to improve the world and the Hollywood Insider will continue to do so.
Ways to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement to End Systemic Racism
More interesting stories from The Hollywood Insider
Do you want GUARANTEED SUCCESS? Delete these ten words of your vocabulary | Instantly transform your life
Compilation: All opening sequences of James Bond 007 From 1962 Sean Connery to Daniel Craig
Do you know the hidden messages in Call Me By Your Name? Get the behind-the-scenes facts in the full commentary and in-depth analysis of the cinematic masterpiece
A tribute to the Oscars: all the speeches of the best actor / actress since the start of the Oscars 1929-2019 | From Rami Malek, Leonardo DiCaprio to Denzel Washington, Halle Berry and beyond | From Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep to Bette Davis and beyond
In the 32nd year of his career, Keanu Reeves Face continues to rule after releasing films grossing over $ 4.3 billion in total John Wick, Toy Story 4, The Matrix and many more
prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time, prime time , prime time, prime time, prime time
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodinsider.com/prime-time-review-polish-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]