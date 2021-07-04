Connect with us

Cloud Atlas: Characters played by each actor

Star Cloud Atlas Played several characters over the centuries. Here are all the characters played by each actor. Wachowski, Cloud Atlas It was a duo attempt to hit theaters in 2012 and deliver yet another epic sci-fi movie. Hit it big with matrix, With the following sequence Speed ​​runner This divided the filmmaker a bit. Cloud Atlas Audiences liked or didn’t like the movie, so it was pretty mixed.

Based on an award-winning novel by David Mitchell Cloud Atlas Tells an interrelated story about humanity and reincarnation over six different time periods. This includes stories of new protagonists from different places and years. The history of the Pacific Islands in 1849 follows Adam Ewing (Jim Sturgess). Robert Frobisher (Ben Whishaw) leads a story that takes place in Cambridge and Edinburgh in 1936. Louisa Ray of Halle Berry is central to the 1973 story in San Francisco. Timothy Cavendish (Jim Broadbent) leads the story in London 2012. Bae Doona played Sonmi 451 in Dystopia neo-soul in 2144. Tom hanks‘Zakuri is the protagonist of a section created in post-apocalyptic Hawaii in 2321.

Cloud Atlas However, this gave each of these artists and many others additional challenges. The idea of ​​reincarnation and continuation of the soul saw the Wachowskis play multiple actors over different periods of time, regardless of gender or ethnicity. Here are all the characters played by each actor Cloud Atlas..

Tom hanks

The main role of Tom Hanks Cloud Atlas It’s like Zachry Bailey, who lives on the Big Island of Hawaii and meets Melonim. Zakuri works with Melonim to save her foresight, eventually marry her, and start a family with her on another planet. Hanks was originally in the 1849 story and is seen as Dr. Henry Goose trying to kill Adam Ewing. He also plays the hotel manager in the 1936 story, scientist Isaac Sachs in 1973, and gangster Dermot Hoggins in 2012. Hanks can also be seen as the actor who plays Timothy Cavendish in the 2144 movie.

Halle berry

Halle berryMain role of Cloud Atlas As Luisa Ray, a 1973 reporter from San Francisco investigating a Lloyd Fuchs conspiracy. She was about to be killed by a hitman, but managed to expose Hook’s corruption. His role in the history of 1849 is that of slave to the farm. She then played a white Jewish woman named Jocasta Ayrs in 1936, an Indian guest at the party in 2012, a Korean doctor named Ovid in 2144, and a senior prescientist known as Meronym. I go.

Jim broadbent

The lead role of Jim Broadbent Cloud Atlas In the 2012 story, it appears to be Timothy Cavendish, an editor who achieved great success after the recent murder of book reviews. Later, Cavendish was trapped by his brother in a nursing home, but he eventually broke out and wrote a screenplay about his life, which later became a movie. His role in 1849 is Captain Molineux. He was then seen as a member of composer Vyvyan Arys in 1936, a Korean musician in 2144, and Prescients in 2321. He did not play any character in the 1973 story.

Jim sturgess

Jim Sturgess plays Adam Ewing, a young lawyer who travels to the plantations of the Chatham Islands. Cloud AtlasThe story of ‘1849. Ewing will help free slaves and eventually support the abolition of slavery. He was then considered a hotel guest in 1936 and Megan’s father in 1973. After that, Sturges will play a football fan named Highlander in 2012, and in 2144 a Korean named Hejuchan will help start the cloning revolution. . He also plays Adam, Zakuri’s brother-in-law, in the 2321 story.

Dunape

Cloud Atlas Dunape

The main role of Dunape Cloud Atlas Same as Somni-451 in the 2144 storyline. Somni-451 is a clone created as a worker drone, and Bae plays several different versions of this character after watching a movie about the life of Timothy Cavendish and before revolutionizing. Make. Somni-451 was killed by an archivist after causing a revolution. She also plays Adam Ewing’s white wife, Tilda, in 1849. Later, in 1973, Bae plays Megan’s mother and a Hispanic factory worker. She plays no part in the stories of 1936, 2012 and 2321.

Ben Whishaw

The main role of Ben Whishaw Cloud Atlas In 1936, as bisexual composer Robert Frobisher, he had a relationship with Yokasta Alice. Frobisher is busy writing “The Cloud Atlas Sextet”, but is threatened with credits for Vyvyan Arys’ song. His story ends after he commits suicide after completing a sextet. He also played the Cabin Boy in the 1849 story and the Clerk in 1973. Whishaw then played Georgette, Denholm Cavendish’s wife in 2012, and an unnamed tribe in 2321.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving plays several supporting characters throughout Cloud Atlas.. He plays Haskel Moore, Tilda’s father and Adam Ewing’s stepfather. Then in 1936 he played Nazi Tadeusz Kesseling, and in 1973 he played assassin Bill Smoke. Weaving then plays a nurse in 2012, a government figure in 2144, and an old George, a fictional character in Zakuri’s mind in 2321.

Hugh grant

Hugh Grant also Cloud Atlas‘Various settings. He played plantation owner Giles Horrox in 1849, hotel worker in 1936, and owner of a nuclear power plant named Lloyd Hooks in 1973. Grant would later play Timothy Cavendish’s brother named Denholme Cavendish in 2012 Kona Chief, a restaurateur in 2144 and a cannibal chief in 2321.

Keith david

Keith david Cloud Atlas However, he does not appear in the 1936 or 2012 screenplay. He started out as a slave named Kupaka in 1849 and as a guard to Lloyd Fuchs in 1973. Leader of the resistance, member of Prescients in 2144 and 2321.

James D’Arcy

James D’Arcy Cloud Atlas In 1936, Rufus Sixsmith, the lover of Robert Frobischer. Then, in 1973, he replayed Six Smith and collaborated with Louisa Ray. Then, in 2012, he will play a nurse named James at the retirement home where Timothy Cavendish is attending. Darcy will also play the Archivist in 2144.

Susan sarandon

Susan Sarandon too Cloud Atlas.. She is the wife of Giles Holox in 1849 and is a woman named Ursula who loves the life of Timothy Cavendish. Later, Sarandon played a man named Yusuf Sreyman in 2144 and a member of Precients in 2321.

