Actor Pierre T. Curry is Hollywood’s next big name

Success never happens to anyone without failure. To truly be successful in life, you need to come to terms with your failures and learn from them until you reach your goal. Failure does not matter to those who are successful today, but their courage to continue becomes examples for others. Pierre T. Curry is an example, he chose not to give in in the face of many adversities. Pierre T. Curry is an American television and film actor who had humble beginnings but managed to gain attention with persistence and hard work.

Pierre T. Curry was born and raised in Chicago. As a child he was always surrounded by fun loving people who helped him a lot in shaping his character as a person. From an early age, Pierre was intrigued by the entertainment industry.

In 2011, he had his first experience with the entertainment industry when he started shooting and editing basketball videos for his website Getbucketz.com. It was his humble initiative to help disadvantaged local sports talent find their deserved recognition from University Scouts for sports scholarships.

As life went on Pierre started to pursue his dreams in every way possible. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for radio and television video production. After three years, he realized that the opportunities to live out his dream were limited in Chicago, so he moved to Atlanta in 2014 to pursue an acting career.

At first, life was not easy for him and he had to experience serious personal difficulties. He changed his approach and his habits to get used to the new place. He had to do some odd jobs and do odd acting gigs to earn a living.

In 2016, life finally took a positive turn for Pierre when he was signed by an agent. Within weeks, he was hired for two major acting projects. One was BET’s “The Quad” and the other was the award-winning “Atlanta” episode with Donald Glover on FX.

It was then that Peter knew what he was going to do for the rest of his life. Over time, offers have come to Pierre for appearing in notable TV shows such as Survivors Remorse, Step Up, High Water, The Inspectors, and Queen America.

His high-flying career lasted a few years until the pandemic hit the world. Due to government restrictions, the shootings were blocked and Pierre had no choice but to return home to Chicago. During the six months he spent at home, Pierre realized that he cannot limit his talent to television shows only. He needs to go far and reach new horizons in his career. This prompted him to move to Los Angeles even when the pandemic was strong and there were significant restrictions.

Los Angeles also brought him new opportunities and new challenges. Pierre had to deal with evictions and repossessions that affected his self-esteem for a while but he decided to hang on to his dream until it came true. Life started to get more difficult as he progressed in his career, but all of these experiences helped him grow as a person.

Currently, Pierre is a comedy actor who spreads contagious happiness to people. He is working on two big upcoming projects which should be released in 2021. He will be on screen in the film “What man do you see”. Pierre will also release his documentary which will recount his trip to Hollywood.

Pierre wants his documentary to motivate others to dream big and work hard to make it happen. Success for him is the result of hard work that will come to anyone who overcomes great challenges in life.

Posted on July 3, 2021