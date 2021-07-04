Entertainment
Local actor in new sci-fi horror film set in Perth and Kinross
A local actor will appear in a new Scottish sci-fi horror film. Perth and Kinross..
Gareth Morrison (39), ErrolDepicts the “Buzz” skinjacker, an exciting and dark story that brings to life the ancient little-known creatures of Scottish mythology.
The film is inspired by Ridley Scott’s Aliens and John Carpenter’s “The Thing”, shot primarily on Skye, but as part of its production, Pit Locoly, Taribore Castle and Dunning. We use places like Glen and Crook of Devon.
I also use the historical fantasy series Outlander Perthshire Star Wars and Indiana Jones have just arrived to begin filming in parts of Scotland, but the location of the film.
former Perth With great students Perth Theater actor Gareth was excited to return to the area to make a film after production ceased after 18 months of industry hardship for COVID.
“Like most actors, I had a shocking 2020 and started working again in January,” Gareth said.
“It’s been a long road since the COVID shutdown.
“The situation continued to change with the return of the cast around September of last year.
“Twice a week, during the tests, once on the set, they stay on the trailer until they are called and leave with the mask.
“But the rules allowed people to go back to work.
“I feel like a little hope has returned to the industry so far.
“We’ve completed the first block of Skinjacker, so that’s it.
“They want to finish filming by the end of this year, and post-production will continue until next year.
“This film follows a group of people trapped on Skye.
“The power goes out and strange things start to happen. Then things start to take an interesting turn.
“I play a character called Buzz who’s in a bad band, and playing a bad guy is often a fun part.
“Filming in Perth and Kinross was perfect for going back to my hometown and working.”
Back in elementary school, Gareth told people he wanted to be an actor.
“I have worked everywhere, now for 20 years, doing a lot of horror movies, theater performances, television and playing serial killers,” he said.
“When I started out, I was fortunate enough to be the monarch of Taggart and Glen.
“I did a play seven years ago by Killers, Taggart creator Glenn Chandler, and I played Peter Sutcliffe (Yorkshire Ripper). It was an interesting role!
Gareth was encouraged to follow his passion by watching Jack Nicholson and grew up in an action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
But he believes the landscape of the region itself has become a staple for filmmakers.
“I think the Outlander has generally improved things in Scotland,” he said.
“It’s so big and so many people see it that they can embrace our landscapes and our landscapes, it’s unparalleled.
“When I make a film and want dramatic scenery, I come to Scotland.
“Some locals like Ewan McGregor from Cliff. You can see what they’re really doing, just like Alan Cumming.
“I loved going Perth A theater for Martin James and Andy Gray, who unfortunately lost last year.
“It’s a big boost for the region.
