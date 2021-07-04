‘Clone Wars’ voice actor says ‘I’ll be there’ for live-action debut – Inside the Magic





Dave Filoni’s latest animated series, Star Wars: The Wrong Lot, actually picked up where Star Wars: The Clone Wars interrupted – with the execution of Order 66 of Emperor Palpatine. Related: Hondo Ohnaka Accidentally Explained Omega’s Existence In the first episode (“The Aftermath”), we saw Clone Force 99 – Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo and Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) – watch Jedi General Depa Billaba (Archie Panjabi) get killed by its own riders clone. All the while, his Padawan Caleb Dume – later Freddie Prinze, Jr.’s Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels – watched in horror until Hunter helped him escape. Since then, chaotic adventures have ensued, with the elite squad of “faulty” clones taking on mercenary missions from Cid (Rhea Perlman) to Pantora to help make ends meet. Related: The Biggest Threat To Clone Force 99 Isn’t The Galactic Empire Over the past few weeks we have seen several Clone wars the characters appear in the most recent Star wars series. First, the Martez sisters – Trace and Rafa – appeared with a droid that appeared to be Ashoka Tano’s R7 unit (Ashley Eckstein). Then the Captain Rex clone returned to the Star Wars universe. Most recently, bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) returned to the scene in Episode 8 (“Reunion”) and Episode 10 (“Bounty Lost”). Bane was accompanied by his trusty astromech droid Todo 360 (Seth Green). Related: ‘Star Wars’ Just Unveiled Everything We Know About Boba Fett Green – who recently explained how his show Star Wars detours, created with George Lucas, is likely never to be released – first voiced Todo 360 in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now he has shared details about the possibility of making his live debut in the Star wars franchise. Related: ‘I Hear You’: Filoni Responds To Fans Call To Save ‘Clone Wars’ Weekly entertainment Green asked (Adult swimmingRobot Chicken, Austin Powers, Party Monster, The Italian Job) whether he wanted to be a Jedi knight, bounty hunter, or some other type of character. He has answered: “Well, let’s look at me realistically. I know what the public is going to buy. This is the thing. You get a bit of a payoff with, Star Wars, the way Simon Pegg played a huge creature in costume. You could get very confused and become a chair puppet and play something really exotic. It would be fun too. Or Lupita Nyong’o played this character entirely in CG, although she filmed it with the points for the camera. So I’m not against playing something. There just wasn’t something that happened that the people doing it, very competent people obviously, thought I would fit in. And I don’t really dispute that. My greatest patience as an actor is knowing when I really love a director or a screenwriter, not being part of their vision is not a comment on my quality, and when the time comes, if it comes, I will be there. “ Related: ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Actor Returns To Jakku! While it doesn’t appear that plans are imminent for Green to play a live role in Star wars, the actor and writer is clearly open to that possibility, whatever species the executives at Lucasfilm want him to face. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Might Just Have Totally Changed ‘The Mandalorian’ As for Cad Bane, there’s a pretty good possibility that we could see him make his live-action debut in Boba Fett’s book alongside Temuera Morrison’s iconic bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, especially if this popular Clone wars the story arc actually takes place in The bad lot… Would you like to see Seth Green in the Star wars galaxy in live-action?

