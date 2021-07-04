Entertainment
Snooki told her kids she was an actress on ‘Jersey Shore’ Here’s why she’s right
Jersey Shore was a real cultural phenomenon. Not only did he introduce a generation of MTV viewers to a colorful batch of Jersey-native characters, he also made “GTL” into a colloquial term.
One of the stars of the series was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. While she had some memorable moments on the show, Snooki has now settled into a much calmer and more normal life. She even has a family. This begs the question: what does Snooki tell his kids about him? Jersey Shore past? She recently spoke about it and the answer might surprise you.
How many children does Snooki have?
According to Initiated, the once savage party girl now has a fairly nice family. She has three children. She has Lorenzo and Giovanna as well as Angelo with her husband, Jionni LaValle. Fans of the show remember him appearing on the show in both a cameo role and his suitor.
Polizzi starred in the series from 2009 to 2012 when it originally aired on MTV. The show’s original location was Seaside Heights, New Jersey, following several Jersey Beach party kids. The following seasons saw the gang travel to other places like Florida or Italy.
Polizzi then starred on a spinoff show alongside Jersey Shore co-star Jennifer “J-Woww” Farley, which ran from 2012 to 2015.
What Snooki Told His Kids About His Jersey Shore Past
It’s not always easy for artists or former TV stars to tell their young children about what they’ve done on TV. For Polizzi, she found a compromise: she told them that she was an actress. She said US Weekly:
“Both [of my eldest two] kids, think I’m an actress… I tell them it’s not real. I just play, like, I play a role, that’s what they think. I don’t think they’re ready for this yet. So at the moment, I’m an actress.
She added that she plans to explain the truth of the matter when they are a little older in their teens, so that they have a better understanding of entertainment in general:
“They kinda get it [then]… Like, ‘Look, mom had a crazy twenties before she was a mom. She let go. So whatever you were seeing on TV at the time, just do the opposite of what I did.
In 2018, Snooki said People something similar: “We just went to the grocery store before we came here with my son, and someone is going, Hey Snooki, and my son is going, Whats a Snooki?” This is already happening, Polizzi said. I was like, you know, mom on TV and she works. I basically explained to him that I’m an actress, that it’s scripted (which it isn’t), and that I’m going to lie to him until he finds out the truth that it’s actually me. , she added. I’m just gonna lie to him! And say I’m an actress. And this is a fake spectacle.
Snooki’s ‘Jersey Shore’ run was legendary
RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Many Fans Believe Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Will Return For Season 4
What’s interesting about Polizzi’s comments is that they’re not entirely wrong. As she played herself on the show, there is an element of hype in any reality TV show. Some shows exaggerate more than others, but it wasn’t like Jersey Shore was a documentary. Polizzi and the other cast members were playing roles, even though those roles were themselves. If everyone on the show had never done anything remarkable or interesting, there wouldn’t have been a show.
While Polizzi was initially part of the 2018 reunion / reboot, she left the show in 2019. Eventually, she returned, posting a statement on Twitter:
“I don’t regret leaving, because I really needed a break for my soul and just to be a mom, but coming back showed me how much I love this show and my best friends.”
It seems no matter how hard she tries, the show will always be a part of her. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing – it obviously opened up great opportunities for her and ultimately led to her creating a wonderful family.
Sources
2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/snooki-told-her-kids-shes-an-actor-on-jersey-shore-shes-not-wrong.html/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
