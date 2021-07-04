Megan Fox says Hollywood overlooked her because of her looks





Megan Fox had a happy new year 2021. The actress is going out happily Kelly machine gun, earning pride of place among Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples. As for his work, Fox is scheduled in two upcoming films, the horror thriller. Until death, released this weekend, and Midnight in the Switchgrass, which shares the limelight with her boyfriend and will be released later this year. Her comfort with her celebrity status is a marked change from the past two years. Fox has built his career playing the hot bad girl in a variety of movies, from Confessions to a teenage theater queen at Jennifer’s body, a film that was re-evaluated over the course of the year despite having received critical and commercial criticism at the time of its release. Its role in the Transformer series made her an international superstar, but she also made her a easy target for misogyny. In all his interviews and reviews of the time, the media could not speak of anything other than his image. I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes sense, for at least the first decade of my career, Fox said in an interview with the Washington post. And then that started to change more recently when people reviewed my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way. Fox says that during the height of his fame, people couldn’t view his work objectively, which affected his self-esteem and his relationship with Hollywood. I was never really established as having talent, Fox said. Things started to change for Fox when she was cast on the New Girl TV series, with people seeing her in a different light, noting that the actress had a knack for comedy. People were surprised that I was funny at all. More than being overlooked for my ability to handle comedy at times, I’ve always been surprised how easy it is for people to forget that I’m relatively smart, she says.

