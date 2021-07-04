Entertainment
A look at the Bollywood star’s family and children
Bollywood energetic couple Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have announced their divorce. The couple launched their joint statement announcing their separation after 16 long years of marriage on Saturday July 3.
The couple have worked collectively to make some of the highest grossing films for Indian cinema, as well as their most recent collaboration on the blockbuster film. Dangal (2016).
The couple who married in 2005 met on the units of Ashutosh Gowarikers Lagaan (2001).
Aamir Khan and Kiran Raos’ divorce claim explored
The Bollywood couple started their joint statement saying: During these amazing 15 years, we have collectively shared a lifetime of experiences, fun and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in belief, respect and love.
Speaking about their separation, the couple also said: We now want to start a new chapter in our lives, not as husband and partner, but as co-parents and housekeepers for each other.
The couple share a 9-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan.
Not disclosing further the reason for their divorce, the couple said: We started a deliberate separation some time ago, and now we feel really comfortable formalizing this association, to live individually but to share our life. in the best way that an extended family can.
The marriage of Aamir and Kirans turned out to be probably the most artistic unions in Bollywood. The actor and his writer-director wife have worked together on commercially profitable films like Jaane TuYa Jaane Na (2008), Delhi Stomach (2011), Dangal (2016) and the documentary film Rubaru roshni (2019).
Speaking of their joint affirmation about their artistic collaborations, the couple said: We will remain a devoted father and mother to our son Azad, whom we will raise and raise collectively. We can also work as collaborators on Movies, Paani Basis and different tasks that really captivate us.
Paani Foundation are the non-profit couple they collectively founded in 2016. They focus on drought and water disaster prevention in rural Maharashtra.
Take a look at the actors’ house and the kids
The love story of Aamir and Kirans is undoubtedly one of the most iconic in the Indian film industry. As mentioned earlier, the pair met on the units of Lagaan, one of the many highest-grossing actor films of all time.
While Aamir played the main role of Bhuvan Latha in the film, Kiran worked behind the scenes as an assistant director.
The 56-year-old actor revealed in many interviews that their romance blossomed after a few years of his separation from his first wife Reena Dutta.
Aamir and Kiran had their first and only young Azad in 2011.
The Bollywood actor was married to his first wife Reena for 16 years between 1986 and 2002. The ex-couple have two children together, a son named Junaid Khan (28) and daughter, Ira Khan (24).
Talking about his ex-wife to Hindustan Times in 2012, Aamir had mentioned it, Reena and I have been married for 16 years. We grew up collectively because we were all very young once we got married. Our separation was strong for each of us. It was a special relationship and stays very close to my heart.
Twitter reacts to separation of Bollywood couples
Most of the fan and supporter actors were heartbroken to study the news. Still, others blasted those who posted unfavorable comments and rumors about the couples’ separation.
One fan wrote, I will be by Aamir Khan’s side all the time and respect Kiran Rao. You have lived as a pair with dignity, separate methods with dignity. I am convinced that each has helped each other become superior people over the years. I want each of you to have an amazing future.
By posting a photo of the actor that a second fan wrote, I respect your choice and we will always be by your side. Hope you will always be happy .. don’t think about dangerous returns, we are with you. # AamirKhan
Some customers have even managed to sweeten it up by turning it into memes.
